ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Puerto Rico food scene thriving after string of disasters

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JS5R_0fnOPN9J00

The Puerto Rican food scene had reached its peak. Young chefs were inventing delicious new creations, restaurants popped up all over the island, the industry was no longer reliant on tourist season.

Then a series of calamities hit: a hurricane , a series of earthquakes, a pandemic.

Each time, Puerto Ricans recovered and rebuilt — restaurant owners right there with them. Now, as the pandemic starts to wane, the Puerto Rican food scene is thriving again.

“It's been rocky, but we're resilient,” said chef Mario Pagán, who owns five restaurants in Puerto Rico. “You can definitely see it coming back around now.”

Traditional Puerto Rican cuisine is a blend of African, Spanish and Caribbean flavors, with stews, fish, arroz con pollo, mofongo, sofrito and adobo among the staples.

The scene began to expand as young chefs took what they learned from universities and culinary schools to the streets. They put modern spins on traditional Puerto Rican foods, often creating fusions with other types of cuisine, like Asian or Italian.

New restaurants spread across the island as locals craved more options, and vacation home rentals gave visitors more choices besides the hotels of San Juan.

By 2017, Puerto Rico had more than 5,000 restaurants, from cafeterias and bakeries to fine dining, according to Jose Vazquez, president of the Restaurants Association of Puerto Rico. The restaurant industry is the third-largest on the island — behind manufacturing and tourism — accounting for roughly 60,000 jobs directly, another 40,000 indirectly. About 6% of the gross national product is attributed to restaurant sales.

“The culinary industry is part of our culture,” Vazquez said. “People love our food. They fly down here and want to try our local cuisine. It’s very good food.”

The first big hit came with Hurricane Maria in 2017. The Category 5 storm devastated the island, flattening buildings, knocking out power and communications, leaving roads impassible, residents without food or water. About 90% of all businesses and restaurants were wiped out.

Restaurant owners jumped into action and, with the help of chef José Andrés and food/product supplier Frutos del Guacabo, set up makeshift kitchens that served more than 3.5 million meals as Puerto Ricans tried to get back on their feet. Restaurants slowly began reopening — some scaled down, others in new locations — and by late 2019, there were about 4,000 operating on the island.

Then, the earthquakes.

Puerto Rico was hit with a swarm of earthquakes starting that December, the most damaging a magnitude 6.4. The earthquakes centered on southern Puerto Rico, but the effects spread across the island as businesses and schools were closed for weeks.

Restaurants on other parts of the island managed to get by, and Fruto del Gaubacho, which supplies roughly 200 restaurants and hotels, worked to get food and supplies to the hard-hit areas in the south.

“Each time it’s a different test,” Fruto del Gaubacho co-owner Efrén Robles said. “You learn the test and then they change the answers... We’ve been able to adjust in a very short amount of time.”

The learning curve took another sharp turn in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puerto Rico rebounded from the earthquakes to have some of the best tourism numbers in its history and restaurants were doing well, even during the offseason.

The pandemic, as it did around the world, led to shutdowns. More than 1,000 restaurants just in the San Juan area were forced to shutter, but many were able to survive by offering takeout and delivery options. Some created packages for holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving and Mother's Day.

Because Puerto Rico is a small island, COVID-19 measures were widely enforced, while standards in the rest of the United States often varied from state to state. Restaurants rode the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, some opening at limited capacity by May and expanding from there as restrictions began to loosen.

As the pandemic has started to wind down, the restaurant industry has skyrocketed, returning to pre-disaster numbers as lodging in 2021 reached $1.3 billion — 37% higher than the previous record in 2019.

“It's been rocky and pretty hard, but we're coping,” Pagán said during the Aspen Food & Wine Classic last fall. “It has been one thing after another, but we are very resilient.”

And they will be ready for whatever comes next.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Construction Workers Uncover Massive 800-Year-Old Aztec Dwelling in Mexico City

It was supposed to be a routine job in the center of Mexico City. Workers were poised to begin a project modernizing an electrical substation when they came across something that seemed out of place. Their initial assessment was indeed correct: The area they were working on held the remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Food Wine#Good Food#Food Drink#Puerto Ricans#African#Spanish#Asian#Italian
Daily Mail

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID and is forced to withdraw for a second time from an international trip with Jill Biden as first lady heads to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica

Ashley Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady's office said Wednesday, which will prevent the first daughter from traveling with her mother, First Lady Jill Biden, to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica. It marked the second time in weeks Ashley Biden had to scrap plans to travel internationally with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Bad news for the 2022 hurricane season: The Loop Current, a fueler of monster storms, is looking a lot like it did in 2005, the year of Katrina

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1, and the Gulf of Mexico is already warmer than average. Even more worrying is a current of warm tropical water that is looping unusually far into the Gulf for this time of year, with the power to turn tropical storms into monster hurricanes. It’s called the Loop Current, and it’s the 800-pound gorilla of Gulf hurricane risks. When the Loop Current reaches this far north this early in the hurricane season – especially during what’s forecast to be a busy season – it can spell disaster for folks along the Northern Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Second migrant bus leaves Yuma, passengers headed for nine east coast states

(The Center Square) – Immigrants from Brazil, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Peru, Senegal, and the Dominican Republic are en route to Washington D.C aboard a bus from Arizona. A spokesperson for Gov. Doug Ducey says they’re headed to Connecticut, Florida, New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey, South and North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and the nation’s capital.
ARIZONA STATE
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press. Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November. Prior to last November,...
ENVIRONMENT
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Guests Get Lucky During Port Canaveral Departure

Guests aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras departing Port Canaveral this afternoon got a special treat with a one-of-a-kind departure – a SpaceX rocket launched just as the ship was sailing through the jetty to begin its cruise. This offered cruise guests a phenomenal view of the launch...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruises Canceled, Ships to Be Swapped

Due to an upcoming dry dock, Carnival Cruise Line has announced the cancelation of several sailings aboard Carnival Miracle and Carnival Radiance this fall, as one ship will be undergoing maintenance and the other will take its place for selected sailings. How will these two ships be shuffled?. Cruises Canceled...
LONG BEACH, CA
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
SANTA FE, NM
The Guardian

Cramped ship carrying more than 800 Haitians lands in Cuba

A ship carrying more than 800 Haitians who were apparently trying to reach the US has landed instead in central Cuba, in what is thought to be the largest group yet in a swelling exodus of people from the crisis-stricken Caribbean country. The Communist party newspaper Granma quoted Red Cross...
CUBA
ABC News

ABC News

663K+
Followers
155K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy