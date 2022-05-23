ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

James Andretta seeks Wiscasset selectboard seat

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation: Wiscasset (k-12), University of Maine Orono (bachelor’s degree in civil/environmental engineering) Political History (Board, Committees, other): none submitted. Considering the office you are running for, what do you feel are the three most pressing issues (350 words or less): Being a lifelong resident of Wiscasset, it is the sense of...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset, Waterville metal sculptures share maker

On a recent Saturday, Mrs. Di Vece and I made a trip to Waterville, specifically so she could buy yarn and knitting patterns at the Yardgoods Center which is downtown on the concourse. If you watch MeTV then you’ve probably seen their television commercials introduced by the store’s owner who can usually be found in the store behind the register.
WATERVILLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Jonathan Barnes withdraws from Wiscasset school committee race

Wiscasset’s Jonathan Barnes released the following statement Wednesday afternoon, May 25:. “After many conversations and much thought I am announcing that I am removing myself from consideration for the school board vote. Maine statute says school employees cannot sit on the school board. Although I am not technically a school employee I will be working in the schools daily. Legally there is nothing stopping me from running but I do not want any questions about it being a conflict of interest. I believe as an officer especially one working in the school there is no gray area or room for debate. I hold myself to a high standard and try to remain above reproach. That being said I still need your support by turning out to vote for the SRO position in June. I am open to discussing my vision moving forward with the students and their families in that role.”
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Barnes urges voters to pick someone else for school committee

One of the candidates on Wiscasset’s ballot for school committee no longer wants your vote. Jonathan Barnes has decided he won’t take a seat if he wins one of the two up for election June 14. And Town Clerk Linda Perry said in a phone interview, if Barnes is one of the top two vote getters in the four-way race for two seats and he declines – as he told her and Wiscasset Newspaper he plans to – it would be up to the school committee to appoint someone until the June 2023 elections.
WISCASSET, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Immigrants

The French-Canadians and the Irish were not the only groups coming to the central Kennebec Valley from other countries. Stephen Plocher wrote in his Waterville history (found on line) that in the 1860s, people he called “Syrian-Lebanese” from Syria (Lebanon and Syria were French mandates until 1943, when they became two separate countries) began arriving.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Wiscasset, ME
Government
City
Wiscasset, ME
Maine State
Maine Elections
wiscassetnewspaper.com

May 27 update: Midcoast adds 40 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Felicia Abbott

Felicia Jean Abbott, 59, passed away at Maine Medical Center on May 23, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on May 2, 1963 in Boothbay Harbor to Fred A. Abbott and Mary Lee (Hodgdon) Abbott. Felicia grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. She...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset celebrates prom

On May 21, 115 students and recent graduates of Wiscasset Middle High School attended the first prom since the start of the pandemic, Technology Coordinator/VHS Site Coordinator/Student Council Advisor Deb Pooler said. “The behavior of the kids was outstanding,” Pooler said. “The junior class led by WMHS English teacher Michelle...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County women elected to United Way’s board

At United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s annual meeting, Board members who were elected or re-elected included Marcia Benner of Waldoboro, vice president for Human Resources at First National Bank of Damariscotta, and Carol Dexter of Edgecomb, a retired math teacher from Lincoln Academy. Benner was re-elected to a second term; she has led United Way’s Success By 6 early childhood council. Also elected or re-elected were Louisa Edgerton of Now You’re Cooking in Bath and Scott Zamer of Bath Iron Works.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly People#University Of Maine Orono#Clubs Organizations#The Community Center
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Spirited rivalry resumes on the diamond

Middle school baseball is on the upswing in Midcoast Maine. This spring, Boothbay Region Elementary School returns for its second consecutive season after posting a 9-1 record in 2021. And Wiscasset returns to the Bus Line League after four years without a middle school program. On Saturday, May 7, Wiscasset seventh grader Landin Shivey fired the first pitch against Boothbay in what first-year Wolverine coach Phil Di Vece called “Spirit Day.”
wgan.com

Maine plans to open new shelter for displaced asylum seekers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) The state of Maine plans to fund a temporary emergency shelter and renovated housing units in Portland, South Portland and Brunswick for asylum seekers, an adviser to the governor said. Senior Housing Adviser Greg Payne disclosed the plan as South Portland on Wednesday joined Portland in announcing...
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

River Road work in Boothbay next month

The Maine Department of Transportation will be making improvements on River Road in Boothbay next month. The specific project area is about a half-mile north of the intersection of River Road and Route 27. Crews will be replacing culverts, widening the shoulder, and replacing the guardrail. This work will require...
BOOTHBAY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WPFO

Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

A Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is apologizing for pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about the Texas school shooter. Heather Anne Sprague is running for House District 43, which represents Cushing, Thomaston, and other parts of the Midcoast. On Wednesday, she posted a false claim on Facebook...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

State plans up to 140 housing units for asylum seeker families

The state announced this week that it will create about 140 new housing units for asylum seeking families, primarily in southern Maine. Portland and other municipalities are struggling to provide housing for hundreds of asylum seekers - and for months city officials and immigrant advocates have been calling on the state to do more.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Memorial Day observance at Pownalborough Court House

Lincoln County Historical Association invites the public to join in the organization’s annual observance of Memorial Day. The gathering begins at 10 AM May 30 at the flagpole on the parade ground of the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Members of Dresden Masonic Lodge #103, assisted by Colonial Maine...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WCVB

Southern Maine home to hilltop views and salt marsh habitat

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mt. Agamenticus is a 692 ft. mountain in York, Maine. It’s also a “monadnock,” the word for a mountain that stands alone in an otherwise flat plain. A former ski area, today it’s a conservation area that is open to the public and is widely enjoyed for its hiking trails.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Highly anticipated Coastal 200 returns to Wiscasset Speedway

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing - the Coastal 200 is returning to Wiscasset Speedway! The highly anticipated Coastal 200 is not only the first major event of the season at Wiscasset, but it’s also a part 2 of a fun-filled weekend at the track. It all kicks off on Saturday with the annual Coastal Cruse-In & Fun Day, presented by Bozzutto’s Inc. to benefit the Special Olympics. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a cruise-in car show sponsored by Four Season Synthetic, a cornhole tournament sponsored by Wicked Cornhole, live music brought to you by the Allen Foster Band and Don Boudreau, good food and lots of fun for the whole family! The event will be held on the track and the infield with just $5 admission. There will also be awards handed out for both the car show and the cornhole tournament. Complete event and sponsor information can be found on the Wiscasset Speedway website: http://www.wiscassetspeedway.com.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Raffle for Turner Farm Barn Supper

Reservations for a dinner at the historic Turner Farm on North Haven Island are as rare as hen’s teeth these days — and a reservation combined with a round-trip ticket on Captain John Morin’s Equinox transit service out of Rockland are even more difficult to obtain. But the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has assembled their sixth annual “Treat for Two” raffle package with a reservation date of Thursday, Aug. 11 and is inviting the general public to purchase a chance to win this spectacular Maine excursion and organic farm-to-table meal. The winning ticket will be drawn during the LCDC’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7. The winners will be notified that evening.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy