I work very hard to keep mornings positive. So my quick parenting tip is:. Do not raise your voice in the morning. OK, I know this can be hard with everything kids throw at us (and each other?!) in the mornings but try it. Try to be a ray of sunshine (fake it ‘til you make it!). That way, the kids do not leave the house with any yelling, any fighting.

