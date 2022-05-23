WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Award Violence Prevention Grants To 3 Youth Cycling Programs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the awarding of tens of thousands of dollars in violence prevention grants to three youth cycling, community-based programs. This important programming engages youth with fun, productive activities and plays a vital role in improving community safety as warmer weather approaches. Representatives from awardee organizations, youth participants, and their parents will speak about the remarkable service these groups provide and their positive impact on neighborhoods across the city.

A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.

The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.

What: DA Krasner to Award Violence Prevention Grants to Three Youth Cycling Programs, Provide Gun Crimes Update



DA Krasner to Award Violence Prevention Grants to Three Youth Cycling Programs, Provide Gun Crimes Update When: Monday, May 23, 2022

Monday, May 23, 2022 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.