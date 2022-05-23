ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Biscuits & Gravy replaces the Dairy Bar in Richmond

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZt73_0fnOKnaC00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dairy Bar may have flipped its last pancake but breakfast will soon be back at the longtime restaurant’s former storefront in Scott’s Addition. The owners of the neighboring Tang & Biscuit shuffleboard bar are preparing to open a breakfast and lunch restaurant, Biscuits & Gravy, in the former Dairy Bar space at 1602 Roseneath Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Shanelle Eats

Crispy, Spicy, and Double Stacked: Visit this Black-Owned, Fried Chicken Sandwich Spot in Burke, VA

OG Nashville (top) and The Club (bottom) SandwichesPhoto Courtesy of Shanelle Highsmith. Fried chicken sandwiches are the rave, and even more so since the Popeyes uproar. You can find new spots cooking up these spicy handhelds continuously emerging in the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) region, but they are mostly found in more urban neighborhoods and cities. However, Roaming Roosters has taken the leap and ventured into the suburbs, including the suburb of Burke, VA. They opened the doors to their brick and mortar in Burke, VA in April 2022.
BURKE, VA
Washingtonian.com

The Foodie Travel Guide to Richmond: Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay

When I moved to Richmond in the fall of 2009, following a year as an overworked line cook in Frederick, life there felt easy, like kicking off your clogs after a long day. The city rewards residents and visitors with access to the mighty James River and a vibrant music-and-art scene, plus all the living history the area embodies. After a social reckoning following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Richmond took down its Civil War monuments, reshaping the face of the Virginia capital and committing to progress. Though it has changed considerably in the past decade, a weekend trip to the city on the James still promises the lazy-river vibes that wooed me—but now with even better food and drink.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Week of May 23-27

A play on surf and turf from the most recent Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner at Alewife. Tickets for the next event, which benefits the VCU Rice Rivers Center, go on sale Friday. (Photo by Eileen Mellon) Season of Growth. From now through the end of summer, head to...
RICHMOND, VA
RichmondBizSense

Draper Aden acquisition brings engineering giant further into Richmond

A 50-year-old engineering firm that for the past five years has called the Richmond area home is marking its golden anniversary by joining up with a global peer. Draper Aden Associates is now part of TRC Cos., a Connecticut-based engineering and construction management firm with 150 offices in the U.S. and in Canada, China and the United Kingdom.
RICHMOND, VA
Ash Jurberg

The Richmond family giving away millions

I write many articles on business leaders, entrepreneurs, and billionaires. And when I do, I get messages from readers asking what these people do to give back to the community. So today, I thought we could take a quick look at one person in Richmond that is giving away millions of dollars to the local community.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Pedal the James with Paddle Club RVA

Paddle Club RVA (seasuitecruises.com/paddle-club/richmond-va), the first and only pedal-powered, pontoon paddle boat in Richmond, Va. makes its on-the-water debut Memorial Weekend!. Paddle Club RVA, from Sea Suite Cruises, is the perfect way for friends, families, and colleagues to sip, cycle, and celebrate out on the James River – think of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Maizal opens at Dairy Market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is firing up the grill at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville. Maizal, a Latin-American street food spot, is serving up arepas and build-your-own bowls. Customers are invited to come out and do just that Thursday, May 26, as a way to celebrate its grand opening.
