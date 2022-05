May 24, 2022 - Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash west of Tenaha on U.S. Highway 59 on Friday, May 20, 2022, near CR 4648. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, at around 5:30pm a silver 2011 Nissan Versa driven by Roger Gonzalez, 20, was northbound on U.S. Highway 59 when the driver reported having fallen asleep. The Nissan traveled off the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and rolled from the right side onto its top.

TENAHA, TX