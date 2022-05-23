ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

The Pub – OPEN – DINNER 5-9PM – SUNDAY – FRIDAY!

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from...

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Raffle for Turner Farm Barn Supper

Reservations for a dinner at the historic Turner Farm on North Haven Island are as rare as hen’s teeth these days — and a reservation combined with a round-trip ticket on Captain John Morin’s Equinox transit service out of Rockland are even more difficult to obtain. But the Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has assembled their sixth annual “Treat for Two” raffle package with a reservation date of Thursday, Aug. 11 and is inviting the general public to purchase a chance to win this spectacular Maine excursion and organic farm-to-table meal. The winning ticket will be drawn during the LCDC’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7. The winners will be notified that evening.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset, Waterville metal sculptures share maker

On a recent Saturday, Mrs. Di Vece and I made a trip to Waterville, specifically so she could buy yarn and knitting patterns at the Yardgoods Center which is downtown on the concourse. If you watch MeTV then you’ve probably seen their television commercials introduced by the store’s owner who can usually be found in the store behind the register.
WATERVILLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Open House at Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House

Celebrate the start of summer at Historic New England’s annual Open House at Castle Tucker and Nickels-Sortwell House in Wiscasset on Saturday, June 4. Free guided tours will be given at each house on the half hour, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m. Castle Tucker is at 2 Lee St. and Nickels-Sortwell House is at 121 Main St.
WISCASSET, ME
Calling all crafters

Calling all crafters

On Wednesday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Southport Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women will be hosting a craft fair in conjunction with their annual “Lobster Roll Lunch To Go”and cookie sale event at the church. The craft fair will be held in Southport’s Town Hall, across the street from the Church. There is plenty of parking.
SOUTHPORT, ME
92 Moose

Is This Little Known Bar The “Cheers” Of Maine?

Even if you regularly post on Instagram about drinking martinis at high end cocktail lounges or you're always posting TikTok videos of yourself & your friends dancing in loud nightclubs, there's a good chance you've had at least a few memorable nights (or nights you can't clearly remember) at a hole in the wall neighborhood bar.
MAINE STATE
Old friend

Old friend

Some weeks things fall out of my head more easily. This past week has been complicated by some losses of old friends. It’s difficult enough for me to come up with weekly adventures, but this time around I just had to throw in the towel and punt. So, as a fall back, I have dredged up a favorite image from the past. I hope it will be OK. It’s an image from a long time ago.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Terry Arford, boat captain

Terry Arford, boat captain

On the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who are working on the waterfront today who in turn inspire young girls and future maritime generations to come.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Highly anticipated Coastal 200 returns to Wiscasset Speedway

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing - the Coastal 200 is returning to Wiscasset Speedway! The highly anticipated Coastal 200 is not only the first major event of the season at Wiscasset, but it’s also a part 2 of a fun-filled weekend at the track. It all kicks off on Saturday with the annual Coastal Cruse-In & Fun Day, presented by Bozzutto’s Inc. to benefit the Special Olympics. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a cruise-in car show sponsored by Four Season Synthetic, a cornhole tournament sponsored by Wicked Cornhole, live music brought to you by the Allen Foster Band and Don Boudreau, good food and lots of fun for the whole family! The event will be held on the track and the infield with just $5 admission. There will also be awards handed out for both the car show and the cornhole tournament. Complete event and sponsor information can be found on the Wiscasset Speedway website: http://www.wiscassetspeedway.com.
WISCASSET, ME
Felicia Abbott

Felicia Abbott

Felicia Jean Abbott, 59, passed away at Maine Medical Center on May 23, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on May 2, 1963 in Boothbay Harbor to Fred A. Abbott and Mary Lee (Hodgdon) Abbott. Felicia grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. She...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gray gives way for community cookout at Wiscasset playground

Friday’s community cookout Partners in Education put on at the town playground on Gardiner Road was not the only one in Wiscasset Elementary School grandmother Betty Oyster’s weekend plans. She had one set for the next day for a relative’s visit. So it is a busy time, she said smiling as she helped daughter Lucy Oyster-Ackerman, PIE’s fundraising coordinator, set up a treats table after Friday’s gray, cool weather took a sunny, warmer turn in time for PIE’s event.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

THE LINCOLN HOME to Host Outdoor Music Series to Celebrate 95th BIRTHDAY

This year The Lincoln Home, a non-profit, independent and assisted living community, celebrates 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community. Save these dates to Help Us Celebrate!. On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River....
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Restaurants
Seafood
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
Q97.9

Beloved Maine Seacoast Summertime Tradition is Ending

One of the immense enjoyments and traditions that says 'summertime in York, Maine' is ending an incredible era for vacationers, beachgoers, and locals alike. Since 2004, riding on one of the open-air, retro-style blue or red trolleys run by the York Trolley Company has been a long-established tradition loved by everyone, whether to ride around York or get to the beach. Children yelling "there's the trolley" was a sound that brought smiles and joy to owner Nick Papin and his two drivers.
The difference

The difference

I was 7 when a hotel fire killed four people in Bath, the city I was growing up in. It was on the street where I lived and went to school and would graduate from high school. I remember little of the fatal fire at the big hotel on the corner near Sagadahoc County Courthouse, not nearly as much as I remember from personal events from that age.
BATH, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Memorial Day observance at Pownalborough Court House

Lincoln County Historical Association invites the public to join in the organization’s annual observance of Memorial Day. The gathering begins at 10 AM May 30 at the flagpole on the parade ground of the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Members of Dresden Masonic Lodge #103, assisted by Colonial Maine...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

May 27 update: Midcoast adds 40 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Go back in time with Y Arts

Go back in time with Y Arts

This weekend only at the Lincoln Theater: 38 local Y Arts youth performers will present “Dinosaurs Before Dark Kids!” Performances are Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 28 at 10.a.m. and 4 p.m. Siblings Jack and Annie discover a tree house full of books...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

River Road work in Boothbay next month

The Maine Department of Transportation will be making improvements on River Road in Boothbay next month. The specific project area is about a half-mile north of the intersection of River Road and Route 27. Crews will be replacing culverts, widening the shoulder, and replacing the guardrail. This work will require...
BOOTHBAY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Standoff in Lewiston leads to street closure

LEWISTON, Maine — Montello Street in Lewiston is closed between College Street and Central Avenue as police respond to a reported standoff. Derrick St. Laurent, spokesperson for the Lewiston Police Department, told NEWS CENTER Maine the department received several calls from multiple agencies about a man posting concerning things online.

