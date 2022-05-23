ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Tesco is giving ‘everyday heroes’ £700 to celebrate Jubilee

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTjay_0fnOIHbU00

Tesco has launched a limited edition Jubilee card in honour of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.

The special card will offer recipients £700 to spend at Tesco, either in-store or online.

The cards are being given to 70 specially selected customers who have been voted as community heroes.

In order to choose the recipients, Tesco is calling on shoppers to nominate people in their community who have been “royally good” and therefore deserve one of the special cards.

The initiative comes as the supermarket’s own research revealed that only a quarter of the nation feel they do enough to celebrate the everyday heroes in their life.

In order to nominate someone, people simply have to write their name in a social media post, tag one of Tesco’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and use the hashtag #TescoJubileeHeroes, outlining why the chosen nominee deserves the card.

Tesco launched the initiative on Monday 23 May by delivering a card via an actual Corgi named Iggy Pup to 19-year-old Sebbie Hall from Lichfield.

Hall, a Pride of Britain nominee who has learning and physical difficulties, set out to raise £1,000 during lockdown by carrying out 100 acts of kindness to strangers.

Today, he has now raised over £40,000 for charities that support young people with disabilities and those with learning needs.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer commented: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a real opportunity to come together and celebrate our incredible monarch.

“However, we also want to take the opportunity to recognise everyday heroes across the country who are having a positive impact on their local communities.”

Bellini continued: “Sometimes, those who deserve it the most don’t get the recognition they deserve. We wanted to use this moment and provide a platform for people to celebrate their own community queens (and kings) who make Britain great through their selfless acts.

“We felt Sebbie was a perfect candidate to receive the first-ever Tesco Jubilee Card, as his incredible fundraising efforts have made a huge difference to hundreds of children in his local area.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
The Independent

Woman sparks debate for buying multiple purses at Dior after employee allegedly ‘disrespects’ mother

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that she returned to a Dior store with her mother to buy thousands of dollars worth of purses after a sales associate “disrespected” her mom the day before.Amadea, who goes by the username @nahtyourbby on TikTok, recounted the experience in a video shared to the app earlier this month. In the viral clip, she explained that her mother had gone shopping “alone” the day before, and returned upset because of how she had been treated by an employee at the Dior store.“She told me that a sales associate at Dior was really...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Bridesmaid reveals she’s considering skipping brother’s wedding after issues with her dress

A woman has revealed that she is considering skipping her brother’s wedding after the bride and fellow bridesmaids refused to tell her what colour her dress should be. In a recent post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I The A**hole,” u/Educational-Leg1046 explained that she’s currently across the country from her family attending medical school, but that her brother’s fiancée still asked her to be a part of the bridal party despite the fact that the two women aren’t very close.The Reddit user also began by acknowledging that the timing of the wedding is difficult, since it coincides with the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Student designer of Jubilee emblem says seeing it everywhere is a ‘pleasure’

The student who designed the official Platinum Jubilee emblem has said it is a “pleasure” to see his creation on everything from London buses to chocolate bars and coins.Graphic design student Edward Roberts, from Southwell, Nottinghamshire, also said he feels “honoured” to have been invited to the official celebrations on the bank holiday weekend.The 19-year-old’s design was selected as the winning entry in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Emblem Competition, run by the Victoria & Albert Museum in conjunction with Buckingham Palace.The logo is emblazoned across trains, champagne bottles, teddy bears and even deck chairs.Souvenirs from the Royal Collection featuring the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Uk
The Independent

Shape of Queue: M4 traffic woe ahead of Ed Sheeran gig in Cardiff

Transport disruption is unfolding at the outset of half-term as major congestion caused half-hour tailbacks on the M4 ahead of Ed Sheeran’s gig in Cardiff.National Highways said it is seeing delays from Junction 19 on the M4 westbound, stretching across both the Severn Bridges into Cardiff, in Wales.A spokesperson suggested the traffic may be partly attributable to Shape Of You pop star Sheeran, 31, playing in Cardiff, exacerbated by a half-term travel rush.Social media is awash with fans complaining they are stuck in traffic en route to see Sheeran perform as part of his  “+ – = ÷ x” tour.A National...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

9 best cat carriers for transporting your furry friend with ease

As any cat lover knows, some felines will never enjoy being put in a carrier. Nevertheless, a good one can make travelling comfier and less stressful for your cat, and for yourself too.When choosing the one to go for, the most important factor to consider is whether you should get a hard carrier or a soft one.Hard carriers, such as those made with hard plastic or wicker, tend to be best for cats who find travelling stressful, as they typically provide greater stability and security than a softer one would. Meanwhile, soft fabric carriers are a convenient option for transporting...
PETS
The Independent

10 best sensory toys to help with your little one’s development

Fun fact: a million new neural connections are made in the brain every second in our first few years of life. By the age of one, the all-controlling organ has doubled in size, meaning the foundations for future learning have already been laid.The concept of baby sensory play supports this crucial period of development to benefit their brains and bodies in the future.“Quality sensory toys are important for healthy intellectual and physical development, and they can help babies move on to the next developmental stage,” says Dr Lin Day, a parenting expert, author and founder of the popular Baby Sensory...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Covid-19 infections continue to fall in much of UK but rise in Scotland

Covid-19 infections are continuing to fall in most parts of the UK but have risen slightly in Scotland, figures show.A total of 1.1 million people in private households across the UK are estimated to have had the virus in the week to 21 May, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is down from 1.3 million the previous week and is the lowest estimate for the whole country since the end of November 2021, when virus levels were just starting to rise due to the spread of the original Omicron variant.Total infections have now fallen by 78 per cent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Millennial sparks confusion recalling ‘casual Fridays’ practice in pre-pandemic offices

A man on TikTok shocked the internet when he informed viewers of an old corporate office practice, and many are wondering why it even existed.A TikToker named Jordan (@jordanreviewsit) posted a video on Tuesday about being “allowed to wear jeans on Friday,” but only if he paid the human resources team $10 each week.He captioned the TikTok: “Pre-pandemmy office culture was wild”.The video gained more than 165k views from users, many of whom were stunned that offices used to ask their employees to pay for wearing jeans to work.“Whaaaaat? Was this a thing?!” asked one TikToker.“WHAT?!” wrote another shocked user.Others...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy