757Teamz baseball top 15: Cape Henry, First Colonial and Western Branch finish in the top three spots

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Cape Henry's Yoon Chae tags out Nansemond Suffolk Academy's Jase Howell during the Tidewater Conference Tournament championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Hampton. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Cape Henry Collegiate finished the season winning its last eight games, including beating Miller School of Albemarle to win the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I title.

The Dolphins, who won 17 of their final 18 games, finished 26-3. They lost to just one opponent in Virginia in Walsingham Academy. Their other two losses were to Archbishop Spalding, which is 27-4 and in the Maryland state playoffs, and Kingsway High, which is ranked No. 2 by MaxPreps in New Jersey.

First Colonial finished the regular season 18-1-1. The Patriots, who haven’t lost a game since March 23, begin their run to a state title this week as the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 Region A playoffs. Their only hiccups this season were a loss to Princess Anne in the third game of the season and a tie with Bayside earlier this month.

Western Branch (15-5) has won five in a row, including a win over then-No. 4 Nansemond River. The Bruins, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, hope to continue the momentum as they try to bring home a Class 6 state title.

Elsewhere, Ocean Lakes and Grassfield, the previous No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, both suffered losses last week and dropped three spots.

Walsingham, which won its fourth consecutive VISAA Division III title, jumped four spots. Previously unranked Great Bridge beat No. 12 Hickory to get in the final rankings.

Here’s a look at the Final 757Teamz Top 15.

School, record, previous ranking

1. Cape Henry: 26-3, 5

2. First Colonial: 18-1-1, 3

3. Western Branch: 15-5, 6

4. Ocean Lakes: 16-4, 1

5. Grassfield: 16-3, 2

6. Nansemond River: 15-5, 4

7. Woodside: 17-4, 8

8. Maury: 14-3, 9

9. Gloucester: 14-3, 11

10. Menchville: 17-3, 7

11. Walsingham: 20-7, 15

12. Hickory: 11-8, 12

13. Greenbrier Christian: 23-9, 13

14. Granby: 12-4, 10

15. Great Bridge: 13-6, NR

The next five: Isle of Wight Academy, Warwick, Poquoson, Cox, Landstown.

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

