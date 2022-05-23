ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert: Who is performing?

By Isobel Lewis
 4 days ago

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her 70-year reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace , which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

The concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace , will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp . It will include three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

The event’s official description reads: “With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.”

On 18 May, it was announced that Diana Ross would be headlining the event . Ross is playing a number of events in the UK this summer, including performing in the “Legends slot” at Glastonbury.

She joins British musician George Ezra , who was the first name to be revealed back in February.

At the time, the 28-year-old “Shotgun” singer promised to “bring pop and roll to the palace”.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert. What an incredible honour to be asked,” he said.

See the full line-up here, which also includes Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys and Nile Rogers.

To watch the concert, tune into BBC One or stream it on iPlayer. Those away from a television can listen to the performances live on Radio 2.

