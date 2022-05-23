ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Puerto Rico food scene thriving after string of disasters

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dldRD_0fnOI56100

The Puerto Rican food scene had reached its peak. Young chefs were inventing delicious new creations, restaurants popped up all over the island, the industry was no longer reliant on tourist season.

Then a series of calamities hit: a hurricane, a series of earthquakes, a pandemic.

Each time, Puerto Ricans recovered and rebuilt — restaurant owners right there with them. Now, as the pandemic starts to wane, the Puerto Rican food scene is thriving again.

“It's been rocky, but we're resilient,” said chef Mario Pagán, who owns five restaurants in Puerto Rico . “You can definitely see it coming back around now.”

Traditional Puerto Rican cuisine is a blend of African, Spanish and Caribbean flavors, with stews, fish, arroz con pollo, mofongo, sofrito and adobo among the staples.

The scene began to expand as young chefs took what they learned from universities and culinary schools to the streets. They put modern spins on traditional Puerto Rican foods, often creating fusions with other types of cuisine, like Asian or Italian.

New restaurants spread across the island as locals craved more options, and vacation home rentals gave visitors more choices besides the hotels of San Juan .

By 2017, Puerto Rico had more than 5,000 restaurants, from cafeterias and bakeries to fine dining, according to Jose Vazquez, president of the Restaurants Association of Puerto Rico. The restaurant industry is the third-largest on the island — behind manufacturing and tourism — accounting for roughly 60,000 jobs directly, another 40,000 indirectly. About 6% of the gross national product is attributed to restaurant sales.

“The culinary industry is part of our culture,” Vazquez said. “ People love our food. They fly down here and want to try our local cuisine. It’s very good food.”

The first big hit came with Hurricane Maria in 2017. The Category 5 storm devastated the island, flattening buildings, knocking out power and communications, leaving roads impassible, residents without food or water. About 90% of all businesses and restaurants were wiped out.

Restaurant owners jumped into action and, with the help of chef José Andrés and food/product supplier Frutos del Guacabo, set up makeshift kitchens that served more than 3.5 million meals as Puerto Ricans tried to get back on their feet. Restaurants slowly began reopening — some scaled down, others in new locations — and by late 2019, there were about 4,000 operating on the island.

Then, the earthquakes.

Puerto Rico was hit with a swarm of earthquakes starting that December, the most damaging a magnitude 6.4. The earthquakes centered on southern Puerto Rico, but the effects spread across the island as businesses and schools were closed for weeks.

Restaurants on other parts of the island managed to get by, and Fruto del Gaubacho, which supplies roughly 200 restaurants and hotels, worked to get food and supplies to the hard-hit areas in the south.

“Each time it’s a different test,” Fruto del Gaubacho co-owner Efrén Robles said. “You learn the test and then they change the answers... We’ve been able to adjust in a very short amount of time.”

The learning curve took another sharp turn in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puerto Rico rebounded from the earthquakes to have some of the best tourism numbers in its history and restaurants were doing well, even during the offseason.

The pandemic, as it did around the world, led to shutdowns. More than 1,000 restaurants just in the San Juan area were forced to shutter, but many were able to survive by offering takeout and delivery options. Some created packages for holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving and Mother's Day.

Because Puerto Rico is a small island, COVID-19 measures were widely enforced, while standards in the rest of the United States often varied from state to state. Restaurants rode the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, some opening at limited capacity by May and expanding from there as restrictions began to loosen.

As the pandemic has started to wind down, the restaurant industry has skyrocketed, returning to pre-disaster numbers as lodging in 2021 reached $1.3 billion — 37% higher than the previous record in 2019.

“It's been rocky and pretty hard, but we're coping,” Pagán said during the Aspen Food & Wine Classic last fall. “It has been one thing after another, but we are very resilient.”

And they will be ready for whatever comes next.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

At least 11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

A boat loaded with passengers capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico. Eleven people had been confirmed dead while 31 others were rescued Thursday, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad....
ACCIDENTS
Smithonian

How a Network of Family-Owned Inns in Puerto Rico Is Preserving the Island’s Culture

Tucked away in Puerto Rico’s southwest corner, Guánica is a laid-back coastal town perched upon calm Caribbean waters. Visitors flock here for its natural offerings: a crystal clear sea that’s ideal for snorkeling; rows of bright sunflower fields; and the 9,500 acre Guánica Dry Forest Reserve, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve that’s one of the largest remaining tracts of tropical dry coastal forest in the world. But Guánica is home to a unique slice of island history as well—Guánica 1929, a family-owned lodge that got its start in the early 20th century as one of Puerto Rico’s first inns established under the U.S. government. This two-story classic colonial structure sits on a former sugar plantation and still features its original bi-level wraparound veranda. Today, the palm-dotted property also sports an outdoor swimming pool, as well as 27 simply styled guest rooms and a restaurant serving up plates of freshly caught mahi-mahi and carrucho (conch fish). It also happens to be Puerto Rico’s oldest parador.
TRAVEL
Eater

Inside St. James, D.C.’s Soaring New Love Letter to the Caribbean

After grappling with supply chain and staffing issues, anticipated Caribbean restaurant St. James finally landed above the U Street corridor last week. One silver lining of the lengthy delay is its debut coincides with peak soft shell crab season. Owner Jeanine Prime takes advantage, setting the lightly fried crab atop spiced coconut curry in which swim quarter-sized taro dumplings. This Indian-meets-West African dish is representative of the cross-cultural melding that Prime aims to showcase across the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Cruise passengers 'report nausea and vomiting from chemical fumes' on board Carnival Magic ship as US Coast Guard prepares to board vessel in Virginia after Bahamas voyage

The Coast Guard are investigating a chemical smell reportedly causing illnesses among passengers on board a cruise ship in Virginia on Wednesday night. Passengers of the cruise ship Carnival Magic were said to be vomiting and feeling nauseous after they reported chemical fumes aboard the vessel. Members of the Coast...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Food Wine#Good Food#Food Drink#Puerto Ricans#African#Spanish#Asian#Italian
The Guardian

Cramped ship carrying more than 800 Haitians lands in Cuba

A ship carrying more than 800 Haitians who were apparently trying to reach the US has landed instead in central Cuba, in what is thought to be the largest group yet in a swelling exodus of people from the crisis-stricken Caribbean country. The Communist party newspaper Granma quoted Red Cross...
CUBA
tripsavvy.com

One of Hilton’s Largest All-Inclusive Resorts Just Opened in Tulum

Carretera Cancun Tulum 307 Tulkal, 77774 Chemuyil, Q.R., Mexico. If you've been dreaming of laying out on white-sand beaches, getting zen on a yoga retreat, or exploring Mayan archaeological sites, Tulum is your destination. And now, with the opening of the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort—the largest of the brand's Caribbean and Latin American properties—you can enjoy the eco-friendly and boho-chic destination in style.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

5.5-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Mexico near Acapulco

May 26 (UPI) -- A strong earthquake shook southern Mexico on Wednesday in an area that's rife with seismic activity, scientists said. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the quake registered with a magnitude of 5.5, which is considered to be a strong intermediate temblor. It struck near Oaxaca, which is located about 200 miles east of Acapulco on the southern end of the Yucatan Peninsula between the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Boat Carrying 800 Haitians En Route to United States Washes Ashore in Cuba Instead

HAVANA (Reuters) - A boat carrying 842 Haitian migrants bound for the United States strayed off course and washed ashore along the north coast of Cuba instead, according to Cuban state media reports on Wednesday, leaving island authorities scrambling to provide the group with humanitarian aid. State broadcaster Telecubanacan showed...
IMMIGRATION
Thrillist

Costa Rica Is the Ultimate Beach-Meets-Jungle Adventure

There’s something about Costa Rica that feels like stepping into a live action Jurassic Park. Hiking the slopes of a volcano in the rainy darkness, the light from my headlamp bobs over giant, wet jungle leaves as I scan for poisonous creatures. Badass local guides point out the wonders the rainforest holds, while monkeys howl in the trees above, toucans with multicolored beaks swoop by, and neon blue- and orange-hued frogs peer up at me with their red beady eyes. Maybe I won’t find any velociraptors this time, but the lush, wild landscape makes it easy to see why the classic dinosaur franchise took place right here in Costa Rica.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Uber Is Now Available in European Island Destinations Like Santorini — Just in Time for Summer Travel

Heading on a gorgeous European island vacation this summer? Transportation at your destination just got easier. Uber just announced that UberX, Uber Black, and Uber Comfort services are launching across the Mediterranean and Balearic islands, including hot spots Santorini, Sicily, and Malta, with services in additional Greek and Spanish islands rolling out soon.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

667K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy