Miami, FL

Top HSBC banker jokes ‘who cares if Miami is underwater’ during climate change speech

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

HSBC have suspended one of their top bankers over a speech he made about climate change .

Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, suggested “nutjobs are always warning about the end of world” during a presentation titled “Why investors need not worry about climate risk”.

Kirk also joked “who cares if Miami is underwater?” and pulled up information charts “just to annoy people”.

“What bothers me about this one, is the amount of work these people make me do,” he said, referencing climate policy.

