Colorado Springs, CO

Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two burglaries which left the AT&T Store and the T-Mobile Store's front doors smashed out.

Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center received a report of a burglary alarm at the AT&T Store located at 3532 New Center Point, just after 3 a.m.

At the scene, police from the Stetson Hills Division noticed the front doors of the store were smashed out to gain entry.

That same day, police received another report of a burglary alarm, just before 3:50 a.m. This time at the T-Mobile Store located at 3604 Austin Bluffs Parkway #100.

Police say the same method was used for the second burglary alarm as the the previous incident.

The suspects stole display items from shelves in the two burglary alarms.

