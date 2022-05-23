Gilbert Family Foundation To Announce Legal Aid Investment For Renters Facing Eviction

Renovated homes sit next to a home in disrepair on Lakepointe Street in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. Dan Akerson, chairman and chief executive officer of General Motors Co., announced a $1 million personal donation to Habitat for Humanity's new Leaders ReBuild Detroit initiative aimed towards revitalizing the MorningSide neighborhood on the city's east side. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CBS DETROIT) – The Gilbert Family Foundation, with local partners based in Detroit, will announce a historic investment into renter eviction defense in Detroit.

According to a press release, the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. today, May 23.

During the press conference these individuals will discuss the legal aid being donated to assist renters facing eviction:

Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder, Gilbert Family Foundation

Laura Grannemann, Executive Director, Gilbert Family Foundation

Ashley Lowe, CEO, Lakeshore Legal Aid

Neil Steinkamp, Managing Director of the Transformative Change Consulting practice, Stout

Conrad Mallet, Corporation Counsel, City of Detroit

Mary Sheffield, President, Detroit City Counsel

This announcement comes two weeks after the City of Detroit passed a Right to Counsel ordinance, which was introduced by Council President Mary Sheffield and passed unanimously by the Detroit City Council.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.