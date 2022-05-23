ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert Family Foundation To Announce Legal Aid Investment For Renters Facing Eviction

By Sara Powers
 4 days ago
Renovated homes sit next to a home in disrepair on Lakepointe Street in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012. Dan Akerson, chairman and chief executive officer of General Motors Co., announced a $1 million personal donation to Habitat for Humanity's new Leaders ReBuild Detroit initiative aimed towards revitalizing the MorningSide neighborhood on the city's east side. Photographer: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CBS DETROIT) – The Gilbert Family Foundation, with local partners based in Detroit, will announce a historic investment into renter eviction defense in Detroit.

According to a press release, the announcement will be made at 10 a.m. today, May 23.

During the press conference these individuals will discuss the legal aid being donated to assist renters facing eviction:

  • Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder, Gilbert Family Foundation
  • Laura Grannemann, Executive Director, Gilbert Family Foundation
  • Ashley Lowe, CEO, Lakeshore Legal Aid
  • Neil Steinkamp, Managing Director of the Transformative Change Consulting practice, Stout
  • Conrad Mallet, Corporation Counsel, City of Detroit
  • Mary Sheffield, President, Detroit City Counsel

This announcement comes two weeks after the City of Detroit passed a Right to Counsel ordinance, which was introduced by Council President Mary Sheffield and passed unanimously by the Detroit City Council.

City Of Dearborn Hosts Emergency Baby Formula Distribution Event

The City of Dearborn, Michigan hosted an emergency baby formula distribution event Friday. Dearborn Department of Public Health joined with several local non-profits to make sure parents were able to get the vital food source that’s been in short supply these past few weeks. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said they are providing formula to as many families as possible. He said they are not trying to not solve the formula shortage but hopefully helping in the short term. The baby formula shortage, driven by pandemic-related strains as well as the closure of a formula plant in west Michigan, has become the latest issue for American consumers. The FDA has reached an agreement with Abbott Nutrition to reopen the Sturgis plant. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Report: Evictions pushing residents out of Detroit, costing the city

A new report found evictions are pushing people out of Detroit. The report was commission by The Rocket Community Fund and done by Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm. It examined the impact of a Detroit Eviction Defense Fund which would provide lawyers for low-income residents who could...
Low-Income Black Tenants In Detroit Facing Eviction Can Apply For $12 Million In Legal Help

Black renters in Detroit will be among the largest beneficiaries of a new $13 million investment fund to help them from being evicted. The Gilbert Family Foundation announced it would provide the money to the Detroit Eviction Defense Fund. That fund will deploy $4 million into the United Community Housing Coalition (UCHC), Michigan Legal Services, and Lakeshore Legal Aid. The nonprofits will provide Detroit renters facing eviction with legal representation for eviction proceedings.
Monica Conyers challenges 'Kwame amendment' in bid to get on ballot

Former Detroit City Council President Monica Conyers is fighting to get on the ballot for the Wayne County executive's race with a new lawsuit challenging a decade-old state ban on certain felons running for office that's thwarting her controversial attempted political comeback. Conyers, who is barred by Michigan law from...
Mother of Detroit’s First Lady Passes

Detroit’s First Lady Dr. Sonia Hassan’s mother, Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, passed away on Tuesday, May 24. Described as an extraordinary wife, mother, scientist, and physician, the prominent medical leader shattered gender, cultural and religious norms, and misconceptions. She was passionate about studying and excelling in the male-dominated fields of science and medicine. Dr. Hassan graduated at the top of her class at Cairo University School of Medicine, where she met her husband of 61 years, Dr. Shawky A. Hassan.
Detroit contractor's demolition bids on hold during inquiry into whether it's really a city firm

Detroit Council members wait to consider more home demolition contracts for a leading firm during an investigation into its business practices. Inner City Contracting (ICC) "won lucrative demolition contracts while previously certified as a Detroit-based business and as a small business," according to Axios Detroit newsletter. Those certifications expired in...
FTC, Dana Nessel devoted months to Beaumont and Spectrum megamerger

Weeks after Beaumont and Spectrum health systems announced their plan last summer to merge and form the largest hospital system in Michigan, President Joe Biden vowed to have federal agencies get tougher on anti-competitive behaviors in the economy — including hospital consolidations. Health care experts wondered whether the extra Federal Trade Commission scrutiny would impact the proposed Beaumont-Spectrum megamerger, which would unite 22 hospitals in...
Former Detroit fire union leader sentenced in fraud scheme

DETROIT — A Detroit Fire Department union official who stole more than $200,000 from members and spent the money on trips around the world, hotels, flights, booze and Caribbean cruises was sentenced to one year in federal prison Tuesday. The sentence is half of what prosecutors wanted retired Detroit...
Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County Judge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 75-year-old Detroit man is charged after officials say he threatened to kill a Macomb County judge. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Officials say Richardson threatened to go to the home of 41-A District Court Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him. He allegedly made the threat via phone to staff at the court this week. The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General because the judge serves in Macomb County. “I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.” An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Data: Michigan Sees Decrease In Evictions In 2021, But Many Residents Still Struggle To Find Homes

(CBS DETROIT) — Eviction rates across Michigan continue to decrease, but tenants are still seeing trouble. According to Michigan Courts data, the state saw a 13% eviction rate in 2021, which is a 7% decrease from the previous year. However, many are still without a home. Officials say since August 2020, almost 23,000 new eviction cases have been filed in 36th District Court, including 17,900 cases filed in 2020. That averages to about 1,500 new cases filed monthly, according to a report from the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
Traffic Jam & Snug In Detroit’s Midtown Destroyed In Fire

(CBS DETROIT) – A popular restaurant in Detroit’s Midtown caught fire early Friday morning. Several Detroit fire trucks were on the scene of the fire at around 6 a.m. It took hours to get it under control, according to Fox 2. Officials say there were no injuries, but the restaurant was totally damaged. Traffic Jam & Snug was established in 1965, becoming the first brew-pub in the state of Michigan. The restaurant is known for its made-from-scratch dishes, in-house bakery, and micro-brewery. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.    
