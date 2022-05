SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Three young men from Peoria are now facing charges related to weapons violations in connection with an incident in Springfield. According to 25 News, Springfield Police say they responded to a pop up party Sunday and caught 19-year-olds Nasaan Booker and Coree Carlton — as well as 18-year-old William Sanchez after they tried to flee from officers.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO