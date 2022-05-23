ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens sign Diego Fagot

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Diego Fagot got the go-ahead to continue his football career from the Department of Defense and he will be doing so as a member of the Ravens. The Ravens announced Fagot’s signing on Monday. The move comes a day after the Naval Academy announced that Fagot was one of four...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

ClutchPoints

The result of Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, revealed

Colin Kaepernick participated in a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The workout is undoubtedly the largest stride Kaepernick has made in returning to the NFL. But how did it go? Is Kaepernick the newest face of the franchise, and is Derek Carr’s position as the Raiders starting quarterback still intact?
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement

Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation filed following the relocation of the Rams, a significant portion of the $790 million settlement has been foisted upon the league’s teams.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Falcons sign Troy Andersen

Linebacker Troy Andersen is the latest Falcons draft pick to sign a contract. The team announced Andersen’s signing on Wednesday afternoon. The second-round pick is the sixth of eight Falcons selections to sign a contract. Andersen played quarterback and running back early in his time at Montana State, but...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Ex-College Football Star Leaving NFL Job To Return To Alma Mater

The Miami Hurricanes are bringing an old alum back to their football program. Per David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel (h/t Pro Football Talk), Miami hired former running back and Seattle Seahawks personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of football operations. Highsmith will operate in a scout-heavy role for new...
NBC Sports

NFL quarterback rankings 2022: Chris Simms’ top 40 QB countdown ahead of upcoming NFL season

This year’s draft has come and gone and the 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means it’s finally time for Chris Simms’ 2022 Top 40 QB Countdown. Last year’s list ranked Patrick Mahomes (KC), Josh Allen (BUF), and Aaron Rodgers (GB) as the top 3 quarterbacks – all three made the playoffs, and Rodgers was named league MVP for the fourth time in his career. All three will be back with their respective teams in 2022, but after an offseason that has been among the craziest in NFL history — Tom Brady retiring and then unretiring, Russell Wilson heading to Denver, and all of the uncertainty surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns — there’s no shortage of questions about how this season will shape up.
The Spun

Former Oklahoma 4-Star Recruit Enters Transfer Portal

Former four-star tackle Darrell Simpson is reportedly portal-bound according to On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz. The offensive lineman spent four seasons with the Sooners, playing in just one game during that time. After redshirting in 2018, Simpson didn't see the field in 2019 or 2020, before getting some run last season...
NBC Sports

Packers claim Chris Slayton off waivers

The Packers claimed defensive lineman Chris Slayton off waivers Tuesday. The 49ers waived Slayton on Monday to make room for the signing of tight end Tyler Kroft. Slayton joined San Francisco on a futures contract at the end of January. He entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection of the Giants in the 2019 draft. He also has spent time with the Bills, Falcons and Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Ravens cut Kevin Toliver

The Ravens waived cornerback Kevin Toliver, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Toliver, 26, joined the team’s practice squad Nov. 23 and signed a futures contract with the Ravens on Jan. 10. He did not see any action with the Ravens in 2021. Toliver went undrafted out of LSU in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Jerry Rice trolls ringless Barkley over Warriors hate

Charles Barkley hasn’t held back any vocal punches directed at Warriors fans throughout their favorite team's playoff run, so 49ers legend Jerry Rice had to fire back. During Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night, Rice posted a picture of his three Super Bowl rings and Pro Football Hall of Fame ring on Instagram.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz has done a heck of a job

The offseason program reviews of the quarterback who replaced Carson Wentz in Indianapolis couldn’t be more positive. But Wentz’s new team seems to like him a lot, too. The Commanders got their OTAs underway this week and head coach Ron Rivera said he thought Wentz did “some really good things” on the field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Falcons move Avery Williams from defensive back to running back

The Falcons added a running back from outside the organization on Thursday when they signed Jeremy McNichols and they also announced that they’re trying to add one from inside the organization as well. Avery Williams is being moved from defensive back to running back for his second NFL season....
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Rivera's influencing how Commanders' next facility will look

NFL head coaches are always involved in the design of a game plan. The design of a new team headquarters, though? Well, that's quite rare — except when you're Ron Rivera. After apparently having at least a modicum of input on Washington's recent rebrand, Rivera is now chiming in on how the Commanders' next facility should look.
NFL
NBC Sports

Saints sign Kahale Warring, waive Jack Koerner

The Saints shuffled their roster a bit on Tuesday. The team announced the signing of tight end Kahale Warring. They waived defensive back Jack Koerner in a corresponding move. Warring was a 2019 third-round pick by the Texans who spent two-plus years with the team before being waived last August. He had brief stints with the Patriots and Colts before winding up on Buffalo’s practice squad. The Jaguars signed Warring to their active roster at the end of December.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

