Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum, located in Historic Hinton at 422 Summers St. on the corner of 5th Ave. and Summers St. is participating in the June 4 Curbstone Arts Festival in Hinton. The Festival is from 12 to 4 pm and will be in a variety of locations within Historic Hinton.

The CFM House Museum is focusing on contemporary art, heritage arts, and culinary art. Austin Persinger, a well know local artist will be exhibiting his works in our Museum Gallery. Museum members will demonstrate fiber arts with wool, give Museum tours and when you get hungry, in keeping with the Museum's late 1800s time frame, beans and cornbread are on the menu. There will be live acoustic music.

All of the demonstrations and hands-on activities will be outdoors. CFM is partnering with the North House Museum in Lewisburg, WV to provide some of the activities.

On June 4th CFM will be open from 12 till 4 PM for the Festival. Usual hours are Saturdays from 1-4 PM. For more information or to schedule a tour (other than a Saturday) call 304-445-6584. Our web address is cfm-fmh.org and our email is cfm_fmh@yahoo.com.

The post Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum is participating in Curbstone Arts Festival appeared first on The Hinton News .