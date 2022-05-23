Summer road closure planned to expedite Birnham Woods Drive widening project

Make new memories this Memorial Day weekend at The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, where multiple pools, a double helix waterslide and more than 1,000-foot lazy river are ready to offer a refreshing escape from the ordinary, just minutes by complimentary shuttle or bike (onsite rentals available) to the community’s acclaimed shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Choose from popular packages like Kids Rule, which includes premium overnight accommodations and Forest Oasis Waterpark access along with a $50 daily dining credit valid at any resort restaurant, S’mores welcome amenity and backpack filled with fun, seasonal essentials for the junior traveler. No matter what package guests select, they’ll also enjoy a Memorial weekend programming calendar brimming with activities such as bingo, karaoke, outdoor movie nights, turtle feeding, bubble parties, scavenger hunt, arts & crafts and more. Additional amenities include kayak and paddleboard rentals, tennis, pickleball, golf and arcade.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO