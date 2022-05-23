ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Summer road closure planned to expedite Birnham Woods Drive widening project

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Summer road closure planned to expedite Birnham Woods Drive widening project. Project Update: Contractor Main Lane Industries has completed installation of a majority of the underground storm sewer for the Birnham Woods Drive widening project and now is working on subgrade widening. To help expedite...

2022 South County 4th of July Parade in The Woodlands Town Center

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The annual South County 4th of July Parade: STRONGER TOGETHER, will being Monday, July 4th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem from the balcony in Market Street and at Town Green Park. More than 20,000 spectators will line the streets to celebrate in Town Center along the 1.3-mile parade route with floats including Entertainers, Marching Bands, Elected Officials & Dignitaries, Fire Engines, and Military Members. Prior to the parade, street performers and The Woodlands Concert Band will entertain parade goers in Market Street. We offer special seating for seniors & handicapped.
Fatal crash blocking all lanes on I-69 before Beltway-8 in Humble

HUMBLE, TX. (KIAH) – A fatal crash is currently blocking all main lanes outbound on I-69 Eastex at Aldine Bender Road. Houston Police received a call about a crash in the area around 5:15 a.m. According to Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez an adult male pedestrian, possibly entered main lanes, and was struck. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woodlands Weekend Weather – Warm, windy, and wonderful...

THE WOODLANDS, TX – This past week it seemed as if Woodlands weather couldn’t make up its mind; rain and thunder forecasts changes on practically an hourly basis, and the precipitation onslaught we warned about last week sort of fizzled out to some rumbling and wet roads. A...
Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe has been good though working around the wind can be challeging at times. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 80 degrees according to the SJRA. The water at this time is clear in the main lake, stained in the back of creeks and the level is 201.09 feet.
Memorial Day Memories

Make new memories this Memorial Day weekend at The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, where multiple pools, a double helix waterslide and more than 1,000-foot lazy river are ready to offer a refreshing escape from the ordinary, just minutes by complimentary shuttle or bike (onsite rentals available) to the community’s acclaimed shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Choose from popular packages like Kids Rule, which includes premium overnight accommodations and Forest Oasis Waterpark access along with a $50 daily dining credit valid at any resort restaurant, S’mores welcome amenity and backpack filled with fun, seasonal essentials for the junior traveler. No matter what package guests select, they’ll also enjoy a Memorial weekend programming calendar brimming with activities such as bingo, karaoke, outdoor movie nights, turtle feeding, bubble parties, scavenger hunt, arts & crafts and more. Additional amenities include kayak and paddleboard rentals, tennis, pickleball, golf and arcade.
Classes Next Week and Upcoming Events (May 30th - June 3rd)

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Your health and safety are very important to us. We do observe mask wearing and social distancing unless eating/drinking or in in an exercise class. We also have several air purifiers in all of our gathering spaces. Please call our reception desk with any questions or to reserve a seat in a class (#713-897-5939).
PHOTOS: All the way up -- Allen Parkway penthouse on market for $1.3M

HOUSTON – A penthouse with sweeping views of the Houston skyline and Buffalo Bayou is on the market for $1.3 million. The 30th floor, two-story penthouse at Royalton at River Oaks is a corner unit with large windows and three balconies. The kitchen has quartzite counters, stainless steel appliances and an extended island with wrap-around breakfast bar.
Einstein's Party Barge Cruise

Every Friday, embark on a sunset cruise around beautiful Lake Conroe aboard a 35-person "Tiki Hut" party barge. Departing at 6:00 PM and returning around 8:00 PM, tickets are $60 / adult (which also includes one accompanying child). Tickets include a two-hour cruise around the lake, light snacks, and music. Bring your own beverages.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brazoria; Fort Bend; Galveston; Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Galveston County in southeastern Texas Eastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas Eastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 1010 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms was located near League City, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, northwestern Baytown, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Juvenile Arrested for Aggravated Robbery

SPRING, TX -- On May 25, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23300 block of Dew Woods Drive in reference to a carjacking. The victim stated that he was struck by an unknown suspect in the back of the head with an unknown object. The suspect...
HCSO: Teen dies in shooting in Mission Bend area

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenage boy has died from a shooting incident on Thursday morning in Mission Bend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Pavilion Drive in southwest Houston. The preliminary investigation discovered that a 16-year-old boy was outside of his home talking to a person or persons that are possible suspects. An altercation led to shots being fired, and the teen was wounded.
Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located east of Pearland, celebrating anniversary

Jeannie Mae’s Creole Soul Food, located at 12830 Scarsdale Blvd., Houston, just out of Pearland city limits, celebrated its one-year anniversary in May. The restaurant offers Creole food, including its popular seafood gumbo bowl, stewed turkey wing with white rice and green beans, and the beef hot sausage patty po'boy. 281-416-4303. www.facebook.com/jeanniescreolesoul.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Makes Substantial Fentanyl Seizure in New Caney, TX

NEW CANEY, TX -- On May 25, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) obtained information about a suspicious parcel at a UPS Store in New Caney, Texas. Upon further investigation, Detectives discovered 15 vacuum-sealed packages, each containing a vast amount of small pills. A sample was tested and returned positive for the presence of Fentanyl. The packages are estimated to have more than 30,000 individual pills (
Thieves put on notice when it comes to catalytic converters

HOUSTON (CW39) — With an increase in catalytic converter thefts around the Harris County area and the country, the County has and enough. It’s now setting up new rules and regulations when it comes to who can and can’t get money for used catalytic converters. Harris County...
Free Summer Meals for Children

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Conroe Independent School District will be sponsoring a summer feeding program for children in our community in an effort to reduce the number of children that go hungry during the summer months. We will be feeding children, ages 18 and under, free breakfast and lunch...
