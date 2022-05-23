ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

People with weakened bones should exercise regularly to cut falls risk

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2scxaT_0fnOBURO00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Loughborough University suggest that people with weakened bones (osteoporosis) shouldn’t be afraid to exercise regularly.

This can help maximize bone health, stave off fracture risk, and improve posture in those with the condition.

The research is published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine and was conducted by Katherine Brooke-Wavell et al.

An estimated 137 million women and 21 million men have osteoporosis, with this prevalence expected to double within the next 40 years, notes the statement.

Hip and spine fractures can interfere with the independence and reduce life expectancy, while vertebral fractures are associated with long-term pain.

Regular exercise strengthens bones, reduces the risk of fractures and falls, improves posture, as well as boosts overall mental and physical health, so it’s important that people with osteoporosis don’t miss out on these health benefits.

In the new statement, the team says that people with weakened bones should be encouraged to do more rather than less.

An exercise routine that includes muscle strengthening exercises on 2 to 3 days of the week and brief bursts of moderate impact activities, such as jogging, aerobics, or Zumba on most days.

And for those who have already sustained a vertebral fracture, or who are frail/elderly, the advice is to include lower impact exercise up to the level of brisk walking for 20 minutes every day.

The researchers say that physical activity and exercise have a key role in promoting bone strength, reducing falls risk, and managing vertebral fracture symptoms, so should be part of a broad approach that includes other lifestyle changes—adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, not smoking, and cutting down on alcohol intake—combined with drug treatment, where appropriate.

If you care about bone health, please read studies about bone problem that may strongly increase COVID-19 death risk, and this exercise may slow down bone aging.

For more information about bone health, please see recent studies about healthy diet that may be bad to your bones, and results showing too much vitamin may increase your risk of bone fractures.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate everything you consume daily, experts often say. Many of us sip on inflammatory beverages without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
WEIGHT LOSS
WPG Talk Radio

Five Best Foods for High Blood Pressure

If you suffer from high blood pressure, you are not alone. More than one billion people around the world suffer from high blood pressure. Studies show that high blood pressure can be treated with medications, but it is also extremely recommended to change lifestyle patterns. These patterns include changing your...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Health#Bone Fractures#Vitamin D#Loughborough University
marthastewart.com

Does Coffee Affect Your Blood Pressure?

If you can't get out the door in the morning without a cup of dark roast, you're not alone. According to the National Coffee Association's spring 2022 trend report, Americans drink about two cups of coffee each, daily—that's 517 million cups of coffee total per day. But is your caffeine intake impacting your blood pressure? It's a natural question, considering the fact that caffeine can make our tickers go pitter-patter or cause a racing heart rate. Ahead, a cardiologist explains whether your morning cup of coffee can impact your blood pressure.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
WINKNEWS.com

Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?

Statins are often the first line of defense when battling high cholesterol. More than 200 million people around the world are taking a daily dose for their heart health. But did you know that statins may also be good for your brain?. Some call it the wonder drug. Not only...
HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

Frozen foods are undeniably convenient, and help whip up a meal in a few minutes (as opposed to a few hours of preparation!). While this is fine to do once in a while, many health experts suggest not to rely on this method for every meal, as certain frozen products contain weight gain-inducing additives that could sneak in extra calories and other undesired effects without your noticing. With that said, we checked in with Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Caleb Backe, certified personal trainer and health expert, to learn more about 1 type of frozen food that could lead to weight gain if eaten often or excessively.
WEIGHT LOSS
InsideHook

How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

Historically, men’s magazines haven’t given cognitive health the attention that it deserves. “DEFEAT DEMENTIA IN 60 YEARS” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “BUILD ABS IN SIX WEEKS.”. But the rate of Alzheimer’s is rising rapidly in America, and the disease could impact...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Hair Supplement You Should Be Taking To Boost Radiance, Growth, And Shine

One of the struggles we can all probably relate to is taking care of our hair. Usually, this process requires incorporating certain habits into our lifestyle so that we can keep our strands strong and healthy. Following a nutritious diet is always a good idea, but sometimes, it’s just not enough. Every once in a while, there may be a need for supplementation.
HAIR CARE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy