ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Myke Towers, Camilo Among Big Winners at 2022 ASCAP Latin Music Awards

By Leila Cobo
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Rising rapper Myke Towers is the 2022 songwriter of the year, while Colombian pop star Camilo won songwriter/artist of the year at the 2022 ASCAP Latin Music Awards.

The Latin Song of the year is global hit “Dákiti,” performed by Jhay Cortez and Bad Bunny and written by ASCAP songwriters Cortez and Mora with Bad Bunny and Tainy . Sony Discos Music Publishing won publisher of the year honors for credits in a slew of songs.

Winners at the performing rights society’s annual awards — which recognize the chart-topping songwriters, producers and publishers behind Latin music’s big hits — where announced today (May 23) on ASCAP’s social media channels in lieu of the traditional in person dinner that ASCAP has long hosted.

Towers, a versatile rapper with distinctive lyrics and vocals, takes home songwriter of the year of honors for his single “Bandido,” which hit No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, as well as for his part in Sebastian Yatra’s “Pareja del Año” and other hits including “La Nota” and “La Curiosidad.”

On his end, Camilo showed the viability of pop in the past year with hits like “Despeinada,” “Millones,” “Vida de Rico” and “Tattoo,” all of which topped Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, a phenomenal showing for a pop act.

As for song of the year, it’s hard to quibble with global hit “Dákiti,” the No. 1 song on Billboard’s year-end Hot Latin Songs chart, where it spent a stunning 27 weeks at No. 1.

Sony Discos Music Publishing wins publisher of the year for the second time in a row, thanks to its stake in hits like 2021 top Latin hits including “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta” (Marc Anthony), “Ram Pam Pam” (Nathy Natasha), “Bandido” (Myke Towers) “El Problema” (Daddy Yankee), “Vida de Rico” (Camilo), “Volví” (Aventura and Bad Bunny), “Un Amor Eterno” (Marc Anthony), and “Botella Tras Botella” (Gera MX and Christian Nodal), among others.

In what’s becoming an increasingly major trend in Latin music, many of this year’s winning songwriters also manage the artists, publishers or other songwriters of winning songs. The long list of manager/songwriters who won awards this time thanks to having writing credit in winning songs includes José Pérez Díaz, Lex Borrero, Camille Marie Soto Malavé, Juan Camilo Vargas, Raphy Pina, José Pérez Días and Franklin Martínez, among others.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The Stories Behind ‘Despacito’: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on the Making of the ‘Crazy Song’

Click here to read the full article. Five years ago this Friday (May 27), “Despacito” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made global history. The instant-classic single (Universal Music Latino), already a runaway smash in its original Spanish-language version by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, got a boost from its Justin Bieber bilingual remix, released in late April. From that point on, it proved unstoppable, ultimately reaching No. 1. That alone was historic. “Despacito” is only the third track predominantly in Spanish to ever top the Hot 100; the other two were “La Bamba” (as covered by Los...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS Share Secrets From the Set of ‘My Universe’ Video With Coldplay in New Making-Of Clip

Click here to read the full article. It’s time to go BTS with BTS. On Wednesday (May 25), the K-pop act shared a new behind-the-scenes look at making the “My Universe” video for their Billboard Hot 100-topping collaboration with Coldplay. “The concept of this [music video] is that we’re in a world without music and Coldplay and BTS stand up against it,” RM explains in front of a massive green screen from the set, while Jin adds, “Everything here will have CGI. And we’re in these outfits like a group of rebels. … We each have planets. So we have our...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Cash Money Co-Founders to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Living Legends Gala

Click here to read the full article. Cash Money Records co-founders Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams will be feted as 2022 Lifetime Achievement honorees when the Living Legends Foundation presents its annual awards gala on Oct. 7. Living Legends will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary during the gala, which marks the organization’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Williams siblings are among a total of nine honorees who will be saluted at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. The additional honorees, representing the music, radio, streaming and television industries, include: Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of syndicated radio show The Breakfast...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Rule Hot Latin Songs Chart With ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Click here to read the full article. Continuing his monster debut week across Billboard charts with his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny arrives at another career milestone as “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, hits No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs survey (dated May 28). With the new win, Bad Bunny collects his 11th No. 1, the most among Latin rhythmic acts. Corleone claims his first champ in his fifth try. “Me Porto Bonito” ascends from No. 4 to lead the tally — which blends radio airplay, streaming activity and sales. It climbs to the top despite a...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Billboard

Country Music Association Reveals Ballot Schedule for 2022 CMA Awards

The Country Music Association has revealed the ballot schedule for the 2022 CMA Awards, to be held in Nashville in November. The eligibility period for the 56th annual CMA Awards runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The nomination ballot and instructions will be sent via email on Wednesday, July 6, to CMA members in good standing who are eligible to vote. Voting for the nomination ballot will close Friday, July 15, at 6 p.m. CT.
Billboard

Bruno Mars Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Some Very Bruno-Centric Farewell Gifts

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday (May 25), Bruno Mars stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the show’s second-to-last episode to reminisce on all the memories they have together. The Silk Sonic singer appeared in a tan suit and orange-lensed sunglasses ready to ring in the summer, showing up to the set with two drinks in his hands — one for himself and one for DeGeneres. After handing DeGeneres her piña colada — and later, a picture of himself as a parting gift — she thanked him for showing up for the taping, to which he replied, “I...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kehlani Creates a Modern Love Story With 070 Shake In ‘Melt’ Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. With Pride Month merely one week away, what better time for queer superstar Kehlani to release a new video inspired by same-sex romance starring 070 Shake than right now? On Wednesday (May 25), Kehlani dropped the music video for “Melt” off of their latest album Blue Water Road. Throughout the sapphic new clip, Kehlani and Shake (known off-stage as Danielle Balbuena) are shown in varying intimate vignettes amidst the backdrop of São Paulo, Brazil. Kissing one another, playing games with some laundry, and simply falling in love in front of the camera, the two...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Dierks Bentley & Elle King to Host ‘CMA Fest’

Click here to read the full article. Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host CMA Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 3, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This year marks the first time hosting CMA Fest for both Bentley and King. Executive produced by Robert Deaton, CMA Fest will highlight performances and collaborations filmed during the four-day Nashville country music festival, which returns to Nashville June 9-12 following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus. This year is the 19th consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert television special. King has also joined the performer lineup for the Nissan Stadium stage for Sunday, June...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jhay Cortez
Person
Myke Towers
Person
Ozuna
Person
Christian Nodal
Billboard

Black Eyed Peas, Sting, Pitbull & More to Perform at First-Ever Atlantis Concert for Earth

Click here to read the full article. Black Eyed Peas, Sting, Pitbull and more are using their powers of performance to help the environment. On Wednesday (May 25), Atlantis Entertainment announced the first-ever installment of Atlantis Concert for Earth, a two-day nonprofit concert that will celebrate global conservation efforts. The event is set to take place from July 22 to July 23 in Sete Cidades, Portugal; the concert is held in partnership with the country’s Azores Islands. Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Mod Sun and Girlfriends are also set to perform, with Sting doing a special virtual performance, and Nicole Scherzinger doing...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lumineers to Headline New BeachRanch Festival in SoCal

Click here to read the full article. The Golden State is having its Americana moment this summer with the announcement of the third roots rock and country-themed festival for 2022 — the ocean-adjacent BeachLife Ranch country and Americana music festival, scheduled for Redondo Beach, Calif., on Sept. 16-18. Co-created by independent concert promoter Alan Sanford and the crew who created the BeachLife Festival that first launched in 2019, BeachRanch will be headlined by The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco and Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real and will include a special performance led by...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Billboard

Snoop Dogg (a.k.a DJ Snoopadelic) to DJ on 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg (a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic), will DJ on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Vanessa Hudgens is set to host the show. Snoop Dogg gave one of his most high-profile performances ever in February when he performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. MTV also announced the return of the socially voted category “best musical moment” and the 16 nominees competing in the category, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Billboard

Rosé Talks Life After BLACKPINK & Feeling Inspired Seeing Dua Lipa Live: ‘I Was Blown Away’

Click here to read the full article. BLACKPINK is back. The K-pop girl group sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss what’s on the horizon for them as a group as well as individually, and Rosé’s solo interview was published by the outlet on Wednesday (May 25). In her profile, she talks about what it was like to go solo in 2021, what life might be like when BLACKPINK is over, and took a moment to fangirl over Dua Lipa. Rosé made her solo debut in March of 2021 with the arrival of her two-song project, -R-, which featured tracks “On...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ascap#Latin Music#Music Publisher#Colombian#Ascap Latin Music Awards#D Kiti#Tainy#Airplay
Billboard

Kesha Set to Headline Pride Live’s Stonewall Day 2022 Alongside Shea Diamond, Mila Jam & More

Click here to read the full article. With Pride Month just around the corner, more and more stars are showing up to offer their support to the LGBTQ community. The latest? Pop superstar Kesha. On Friday (May 27), Pride Live — a social advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community — announced that the “We R Who We R” singer would appear as the headliner at Stonewall Day 2022. Created as a day of “awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots,” Stonewall Day will take place outside of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City on Friday, June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour Stops in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo rocked the Greek Theatre for a pair of sold-out shows on Tuesday (May 24) and Wednesday (May 25) nights — taking her Grammy-winning debut album Sour to one of Los Angeles’ most historic venues. There were several headline-making moments from night 1 of the concert, including the 19-year-old taking time to speak out about against gun violence following the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also shocked the crowd by bringing out one of her personal heroes, Alanis Morissette, for a surprise rendition of the Jagged Little Pill smash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Becky G Delivers a White Hot Performance of ‘Baile Con Mi Ex’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Becky G took center stage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her current single “Baile Con Mi Ex.” On Wednesday (May 25), the Mexican-American singer was joined by a five-member band for a live performance of her new rhythmic pop tune that’s about dancing with her ex. Dressed in all white, Becky crooned an intimate crowd while flaunting her impeccable live vocals and smooth dance moves. “When I first heard it, it was an English language song called ‘Dancing With My Ex’ that was written for a male artist, from a man’s point of view....
MUSIC
Billboard

Joy Oladokun Launches New Apple Music Country Radio Show: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun is set to add “radio host” to her resume, with the launch of Oladokun’s Apple Music Country radio show Light on Radio, Billboard can reveal. The show will air bi-weekly, beginning today (May 26) at 3 p.m. PT. The 12-part radio series will highlight Oladokun’s favorite songwriters, artists and storytellers. In the inaugural episode, Oladokun discusses mental health, self care, the influence of Kendrick Lamar, Maren Morris, Aretha Franklin and more, while playing songs from Brittany Howard, Bob Dylan, Nirvana, the Chicks and others. “This is a radio show about life, love,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Eminem Announces ‘Eminem Show’ Expanded Reissue for 20th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. Eminem announced Tuesday (May 24) that he’s celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of The Eminem Show with a new expanded edition of the album. In the post, the rapper shared a video depicting himself sitting in front of a large bank of monitors, while songs from the 2002 album — including “Without Me,” “White America,” “Sing for the Moment,” “Superman” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet” — play on the dozens of screens. “‘Well, if you want Shady, this is what I’ll give ya…#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26,” Em captioned the teaser. Released on...
MUSIC
Billboard

Sky Ferreira Makes Powerful Pop Return With New Single ‘Don’t Forget’: Listen

Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday (May 25), Sky Ferreira unveiled “Don’t Forget,” a lush, powerful new pop single that recalls the sound of her beloved 2013 album Night Time, My Time and previews its long-awaited follow-up on Capitol Records. “Honey, you can see that it’s a rotten world/ I don’t need you to save me,” Ferreira sings on the track, which synthesizes electronic elements and pop hooks into a post-industrial haze. “Don’t Forget,” which Ferreira co-produced with longtime collaborator Jorge Elbrecht, marks a sonic departure from “Downhill Lullaby,” her dramatic, string-laden 2019 single that served as Ferreira’s first solo track in over five years. Night Time, My Time was critically acclaimed upon its October 2013 release and peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200 chart. Follow-up album Masochism has long been in the works but has yet to receive a release date. Listen to “Don’t Forget” below: More from Billboard'Weird Al' Yankovic Is Getting His Own Graphic Novel, 'The Illustrated Al'Kim Kardashian Hears That Kanye West Talks 'Mad Sh--' About Her in a New Song on 'Kardashians' EpisodeMarilyn Manson Ex-Assistant's Abuse Lawsuit Dismissed
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, SEVENTEEN and More

Click here to read the full article. Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Calvin Harris recruits Dua Lipa and Young Thug to get us ready for a heat wave, while SEVENTEEN makes a daring return. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, “Potion” “Potion,” Calvin Harris’ new summer-ready team-up with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, could be construed as a sequel...
MUSIC
Billboard

Def Leppard Turns It up With ‘Diamond Star Halos’: Stream It Now

Click here to read the full article. In a musical landscape swamped with pop, hip-hop and EDM, Def Leppard is a regular blast from the past. The British band has powered through a Rock Hall career by dishing up no-nonsense rock, shifting more than 110 million albums along the way, and nabbing two RIAA Diamond Awards in the U.S. for 10 million-plus sales for their ‘80s classics Pyromania and Hysteria. Def Leppard — Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) – keep the rock rolling along with Diamond Star Halos, their 12th...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy