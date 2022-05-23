Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Click here to read the full article.

Last Year’s Winner: “Secrets of the Whales”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: Disney+ itself is not on a hot streak, having only won last year, and no other year since its existence. Disney as a whole though has won two years running, with ESPN winning in 2020 for the blockbuster docuseries “The Last Dance.”

Notable Ineligible Series: “The New York Times Presents” (FX’s documentary series is submitting individual entries, like “Controlling Britney Spears,” in the Documentary Special category); “Biography” (the Emmy-winning A&E docuseries is also submitting individual entries, like “Bobby Brown,” in the Documentary Special category)

This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions , so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting will take place from June 16 to June 27, with the official Emmy nominations to be announced on Tuesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be given out over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, with an edited presentation on the ceremonies to be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on FXX. Finally, the 74rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12, and air live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

The theme for this year’s Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series contenders seems to be projects related to show business in one way or another. While some connections are obvious, like the long-awaited music documentaries “ Jeen-Yuhs ” and “ The Beatles: Get Back ,” others like “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” and “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” have looser connections to the entertainment world.

Some of this year’s buzziest shows also are very much in conversation with recent documentary success stories. “They Call Me Magic” is Lakers icon Magic Johnson getting “The Last Dance” treatment, while also sharing his version of the “Winning Time” story. Meanwhile “ We Need To Talk About Cosby ” has drawn many comparisons to the Oscar and Emmy-winning “O.J.: Made in America” in how it provides a huge amount of context to explain how a controversial Black cultural figure became how they are today.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

“American Masters” (PBS)

“Ben Franklin” (PBS)

“Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” (HBO)

“Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” (Discovery+)

“Jeen-yuhs” (Netflix)

“LulaRich” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Music Box” (HBO)

“Nuclear Family” (HBO)

“Our Great National Parks” (Netflix)

“Phat Tuesdays” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Secrets of Playboy” (A+E)

“The Andy Warhol Diaries” (Netflix)

“ The Beatles: Get Back ” (Disney+)

“They Call Me Magic” (Apple TV+)

“ We Need To Talk About Cosby ” (Showtime)