New York Music Month 2022 Unveils Full Schedule of Interviews, Workshops, Songwriting Camps and More

The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has announced the full slate of programming for the fifth annual New York Music Month , to run throughout the month of June 2022 in New York City.

This year’s NYMM will feature a combination of in-person and virtual programming, with more than 20 events, including an all-day industry conference on the future of NYC’s music industry, skill-building workshops, free rehearsal space, songwriting camp, and showcases of emerging NYC artists. This month-long series aims to support songwriters, established musicians, emerging artists, and NYC’s entire musical community, many of whom were severely impacted by the pandemic. Information on all events can be found at NYMusicMonth.nyc .

Signature components of NYMM include:

The Future of NYC’s Music Industry : The annual conference will be held in-person from 10:00am-4:30pm at CUNY City Tech in partnership with the NYU Steinhardt Music Business Program sponsored by SoundExchange. The conference will feature a mix of speed talks, fireside chats, and panels with more than 40 industry leaders. Featured speakers include Anna Bond of Songtrust, Ariel Palitz of the Office of Nightlife at the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Emily White founder of #iVoted Festival, author and podcast host, Daniel Glass of Glassnote Music, Hank Shocklee formerly of Public Enemy, Joaquin Waah Dean of Ruff Ryders Entertainment, Justin Kalifowitz of Downtown Music Holdings, Michael Dorf of City Winery, MoRuf Adewunmi (Musician/Rapper/Songwriter/Community Activist), Natalia Nastaskin of Primary Wave and Paul Shaffer formerly of The Late Show and more.

Anti Social Camp : Presented by the Anti Social Producers Club, this three-day, invite-only songwriting camp aims to strengthen the music community and creative economy of NYC. More than 100 signed artists, writers, producers, labels and publishers will gather in person at New York City studios for dozens of recording sessions with the goal of creating new commercial music that will sway the culture and support NYC-based music industry professionals. Information on additional public-facing camp events, including the Opening Ceremony, Anti Social Women Running Music panel, Gear Day information sessions and Spotify Noteable Industry Showcase can be found below.

Free Rehearsal space : Thanks to a partnership with the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, more than 1,000 hours of free rehearsal space will be available during NYMM at any one of the Conservatory’s 17 studios.

Community-sourced Calendar : The NYMM website features a calendar for users to upload free and ticketed music events happening in June across the five boroughs.

Concert Series with Parks Department : A series of 9 concerts in underserved communities in the Bronx and Queens featuring culturally relevant performances, including Lady Bird Sunshine, Bobby Sanabria, Yasser Tejada, Bambara, Dr. K’s Motown Review and more! Showtimes and locations are listed below.

4 Master Classes with NY Chapter of the Recording Academy : The Producers and Engineers Committee of the Recording Academy’s New York Chapter will present four master classes on The Mechanics of Making a Record, The Art and Magic of Mastering, and Time Management and Tips for Producers. Featured presenters will include Grammy-award winning Ann Mincieli, George Massenburg, Fernando Lodeiro, Mario McNulty, and more. Virtual classes held every Wednesday in June at noon; see below for details.

300U and Demystify : 300 Entertainment is honored to serve as a partner for New York City Music Month. The award-winning, NYC-based record company will continue its support of independent music by producing four episodes of their digital series, 300U. The episodes of the popular series will spotlight Black Music Month with homage to genres that were originated and cultivated by Black artists including Reggae/Ska/Afrobeat, Hip Hop, R&B, DJ/House/Dance Music. The virtual series will be presented every Thursday in June at 8PM; see below for details. In addition, they will conduct an artists-only panel discussion and present three micro episodes of Demystify, a music business series dedicated to educating independent artists; see below for details.

Make it Live! : Led by Drom talent buyer and educator Mehmet Dede, this series is an essential primer for independent artists and performers who will be introduced to tools, tactics and insider tips on how the independent booking world operates. This year, in addition to the in-person workshops, participants will have access to instructional videos ahead of the masterclass and meet their cohort online to start networking. The presentation will cover an introduction to booking NYC venues, crafting the perfect pitch email and how to put together an electronic press kit. Times and locations are below.

RAMP Up Your Game : RAMPD is a national coalition (based in New York) that aims to amplify Disability Culture, promote inclusion and advocate for accessibility within the music industry. RAMPD will host a virtual webinar educating D/deaf musicians, musicians and music professionals with disabilities on how to become more established and competitive in the music industry. Times and locations below.

Royalty Collection for Producers & Songwriters with Songtrust : Experts from Songtrust, a global publishing administration service based in NYC, will go over rights for musicians, songwriters, producers, and anyone involved in creating a song, to ensure royalties are collected. Times and locations are below.

In-person events include:

NYMM Concert Series Presents R&B singer, Lady Bird Sunshine

Saturday, June 4, 4:00-6:00pm

Gil Scott Amphitheater (St. Anne’s Ave. and E. 146 th , Bronx)

NYMM Concert Series Presents African band, Bambara

Saturday, June 4, 4:00-6:00pm

Roy Wilkins Park (Merrick Blvd. between 115 th & 116 th Avenues and Baisley Blvd., Queens)

NYMM Concert Series Presents Big Band Salsa star, Bobby Sanabria

Saturday, June 11, 5:00-7:00pm

Soundview Amphitheater (Rosedale Ave. and Lacombe Ave., Bronx)

NYMM Concert Series Presents Jamaican/R&B group, Derrick Barnett & The Statement Band

Saturday, June 11, 4:00-6:00pm

Archie Spigner Park (169 th , Merrick Blvd., Marne Pl. between. Linden Blvd., Sayres Ave., and 111 th Rd., Queens)

Anti-Social Camp Kick-Off, featuring celebrity interviews, panels and networking

Monday, June 13, 11:00am-5:00pm

D’Angelico Showroom (141 W. 28 th St, Manhattan)

Spotify Noteable Presents Anti Social Camp Industry Showcase

Monday, June 13, 6:00-9:00pm

Baby’s All Right (146 Broadway, Brooklyn)

Make It Live! Book and Market Your Next Show; Masterclass with Mehmet Dede

Tuesday June 14, 2022, 5:00-8:00pm

BerkleeNYC (441 West 53 rd Street, Manhattan)

NYMM Concert Series Presents Caribbean Folk star, Yasser Tejada

Saturday, June 18, 5:00-7:00pm

Mullaly Park (Jerome Ave. to River Ave. between E. 164 th and McClellan St. at Cromwell Ave., Bronx)

and McClellan St. at Cromwell Ave., Bronx) NYMM Concert Series Presents Hip Hop star Ralph McDaniels and Friends

Sunday, June 19, 3:00-5:00pm

Roy Wilkins Park (Merrick Blvd. between 115 th & 116 th Avenues and Baisley Blvd., Queens)

& 116 Avenues and Baisley Blvd., Queens) NYMM Concert Series Presents Motown group, Dr. K’s Motown Review

Friday, June 24, 3:00-5:00pm

Baisley Pond Park (Sutphin Blvd. and Baisley Blvd., Queens)

NYMM Concert Series Presents Reggae/Caribbean band, Therapi

Saturday, June 25, 5:00-7:00pm

Haffen Park (Hammersley Ave. to Burke Ave. between Ely Ave. and Gunther Ave., Bronx)

Make It Live! Book and Market Your Next Show; Masterclass with Mehmet Dede and Guest Artist Scott Kettner

Sunday, June 26 12:00-3:30pm

Drom (85 Ave. A, Manhattan)

Virtual Events Include:

300 Entertainment presents the 300U Digital Series: HIP HOP

Thursday, June 3, 8:00pm

Recording Academy’s NY Chapter presents Tips for Producers with Alissia Benveniste

Wednesday, June 8, 12:00-1:00pm

RAMPD presents Celebrating and Elevating Creators with Disabilities

Thursday, June 8, 12:00-1:00pm

300 Entertainment presents the 300U Digital Series: R&B and Soul

Thursday, June 10, 8:00pm

Recording Academy’s NY Chapter presents Demystifying the Mastering Process with Maria Rice and Jeff Lipton

Wednesday, June 15, 12:00-1:00pm

300 Entertainment presents the 300U Digital Series: Reggae/Ska/Afrobeat/Dance Hall

Thursday, June 19, 8:00pm

Recording Academy’s NY Chapter presents The Mechanics of Making a Record with Joe D’Ambrosio, Kim Rosen, Angie Teo, Fernando Lodeiro and Mario McNulty

Wednesday, June 22, 12:00-1:00pm

Songtrust presents Royalty Collection for Producers and Songwriters

Friday, June 24, 12:00-1:00pm

300 Entertainment presents Demystify the Music Business series

Week of June 27, 2022

300 Entertainment presents the 300U Digital Series: DJ

Thursday, June 26, 8:00pm

Recording Academy’s NY Chapter presents Immersive Audio Deep Dive with Ann Mincieli, Michael Romanowski, George Massenburg and Eric Schilling

Wednesday, June 29, 12:00-1:00pm

The full list of events and activities for NYMM 2022 is available at NYMusicMonth.NYC .

The 2021 iteration of New York Music Month, dubbed New York Music Month Extended Play, ran from January through June of 2021, and featured 77 total events. With predominantly virtual programming, consisting of performances, talks and resources for both adults and younger viewers, over 1 million people participated/engaged with content, and succeeded in providing artists and fans alike with opportunities to enjoy NYC’s music industry during the pandemic.

“Music has been, and will always be, part of our city’s rich multicultural heritage, serving to bring us together in the best and worst of times,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “It has acted as a lifeline for us all during the pandemic and now, it is time for New York Music Month to return in-person. The month long celebration will connect our musicians to work, our audiences to inspirational moments, and will remind the world that music is at the heart and soul of New York City.”

“New York Music Month is back with live, in-person events, signaling to the world that our vibrant music industry will continue to serve as a valuable contributor to the city’s cultural and economic recovery. This month-long series of concerts, panels and workshops demonstrates this administration’s support of an industry that suffered during the pandemic by providing economic opportunities for artists and venues, while producing a variety of experiences for all New Yorkers to enjoy,” said Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of New York Music Month this June, offering a mix of live and virtual programming that showcases, convenes, and supports the diverse talent and creativity of New York City’s music community,” said Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Anne del Castillo. “Our musicians, industry professionals, and venues have given rise to some of the most influential music in the world, and New York Music Month celebrates the role of this sector in elevating our city’s reputation as a global creative capital.”