ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Internet Backs Dinner Host Not Catering To Vegan Request: 'Unreasonable'

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The host was supported online by people who said the vegan guests had waited too long to explain their dietary...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 31

TC Andrews
4d ago

It's one thing if it is personal health related ( i.e. nut allergy or gluten sensitivity) or religious practice, but personal choice doesn't need to be factored in.

Reply
32
Colleen Fahey Reich
3d ago

That’s not a request, that’s a demand. The host is already catering to two menus because of medical issues. The weekend vegans were just trying to be an issue.

Reply
25
bambi blackie
3d ago

didn't even have to read the article, if invited to dinner you have 2 choices accept or decline, you do not put in an order.

Reply(1)
42
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Just1moreq#Americans
Mashed

Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
RESTAURANTS
Tracey Folly

The butcher asked my mother if she wanted all 5 chicken legs from the same chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, if I want to buy a package of chicken legs, I can grab a prepackaged plastic-wrapped bundle at the grocery store without speaking to anyone. Back in the 1960s, it was a different story. If you wanted to buy chicken legs from a butcher, you had to be prepared for a little social interaction and a touch of humor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Allergy
Gillian Sisley

Guest Humiliated by Bride at Wedding

Should anyone other than the bride get to be the center of attention on her wedding day?. A wedding day is a big deal for a person getting married. It's meant to be one of the most important days of their life, and with the industry bringing in over $60 billion every year in the US alone, it makes sense why some brides might get really attached to the details.
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 33% Of People We Polled

Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'You ain't scared of no hawk!' Hilarious video of a Chihuahua walking in a protective vest adorned with spikes and quills to ward off predators goes viral on TikTok

A Pennsylvania woman has turned her Chihuahua into a viral star after filming her pet strutting her stuff in a vest adorned with spikes and quills to ward off hawks. Karen, who is known as @technical_difficulty on TikTok, delighted viewers last week when she posted footage of her little dog trotting alongside her in a hot pink protective vest while she hyped her up.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
964K+
Followers
95K+
Post
845M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy