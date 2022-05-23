ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Opioid death of son inspires first agenda item for Democratic Senate candidate

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUqqB_0fnOAEfd00

Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine is making opioid addiction the first issue for a detailed policy proposal from her campaign. (Darwin Brandis/iStock Getty Images Plus)

Matt Valentine was 499 days sober in a court-supervised diversion program when painkillers taken for a broken nose triggered a long-term addiction. He died of an overdose in August 2020 .

When beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine announced her campaign for U.S. Senate, she pointed to her son’s 2020 overdose death as a key motivation for deciding to enter politics. A web ad launched on Mother’s Day delved into Matt’s story .

And now, Valentine is making action on the national opioid epidemic her first significant policy proposal since joining the race in March.

“The day before he died, he had surgery for a broken nose,” Valentine said in an interview with The Independent. “And then I think he went back on to some opioids for pain. And that led him to wanting more and that and what he took killed him.”

Matt 36, was one of 1,375 Missourians who died of an opioid overdose in 2020. Missouri ranked 32nd in the nation for drug overdose death rates in 2020, the state Department of Health and Senior Services stated in a recent news release, and drug overdose was the leading cause of death for Missourians aged 18 to 44.

Deaths from overdoses of all drugs are up 38% since 2016, with deaths from opioid overdose up 71% and from synthetic opioids up 132%.

Matt didn’t know, Valentine said, that the drugs he purchased were laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 20-times stronger than heroin.

“Everyone today in Missouri and America needs to know that all these drugs are laced with fentanyl, and that you can’t even take a chance of experimenting with these drugs, because they can kill you, first time.”

Valentine, one of the heirs to the Busch family fortune estimated in 2020 at $17.6 billion , has never run for office before. Since she entered the race, opponents in the Democratic primary have criticized her for failing to identify specific policies or make appearances at grassroots events.

In a series of tweets May 5 , St. Louis businessman and Democratic candidate Spencer Toder asked Valentine to respond with her qualifications for the Senate.

“I’d ask in person, but despite having run for this seat for a year and spoken at over Dem 100 events and gatherings, I’ve never seen you at one,” one of the tweets stated.

Valentine’s twitter account has recently shown her campaigning in a parade and attending an abortion rights rally.

The proposals released Monday target helping addicts recover by using leverage in the federal payments for Medicaid to increase rates to providers, quicker access to treatment and expanded use of telehealth.

“If they can get into a system of being treated, they can get the help they need,” Valentine said. “There are medications now that people can take to prevent the high or whatever you get from taking an opioid. That’s huge.”

To fight the flow of drugs into illicit use, Valentine is calling for increased federal support for local police and training to use anti-overdose drugs to save lives. The proposals ask for more support for fighting distribution networks and holding pharmaceutical companies liable for marketing that has increased addiction.

“I want to have treatment, of course, but you know, there’s got to be something about preventing this from happening,” Valentine said. “We don’t want the crime from addiction.”

Opioid overdose deaths exceeded traffic deaths in Missouri for the first time in 2016, with 908 opioid deaths compared to 872 traffic deaths. Since that time, opioid deaths have increased five times faster than traffic deaths.

Deaths from opioid overdose increased 30% nationally in 2020, from 70,300 in 2019 to more than 91,000, in 2020, according to the National Institutes of Health .

A large amount of funding for addiction prevention and treatment is flowing to states and the federal government from settlements with pharmaceutical companies. One of the biggest, involving Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma, is being held up over provisions in a bankruptcy settlement that would exempt members of the Sackler family , owners of the firm, from personal liability.

An appeal over the settlement, worth about $10 billion, was argued in April but no decision has been released. It has sparked a debate over whether bankruptcy law should be used to shield shareholders in closely-held companies from liability .

“They’re not held responsible for the increase of opioids and I think that’s totally wrong,” Valentine said. “I think they need to be held responsible.”

One way would be to require an education campaign to combat opioid addiction and warn about the danger of drugs purchased illegally, Valentine said.

Valentine, Toder, Air Force veteran Jewel Kelly and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce are the most organized of the 11 Democrats on the Aug. 2 ballot. But polling shows none of the candidates have made a strong impression on Democratic voters. KMOV last week reported a survey that gave Kunce 10%, Valentine 8% and no other candidate more than 3%, with 63% undecided.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is giving up a seat that Republicans have held for 36 years and the GOP primary has generated far more attention, with 21 candidates in all and six major candidates.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who is attempting a political comeback after resigning in disgrace in 2018, was leading the GOP field with 26% in the KMOV poll, followed by Attorney General Eric Schmitt at 17% and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler polling 11%.

A poll taken at the same time for Missouri Scout  by Remington Research, a firm owned by Schmitt’s consultant, Axiom Strategies, showed Schmitt with 29%, Hartzler with 23% and Greitens polling 21%.

The post Opioid death of son inspires first agenda item for Democratic Senate candidate appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 29

Rebel 49
3d ago

Hopefully she loses. It wasn't the pain pills fault he was givin after his surgery. He would of tried something on the street eventually. Hopefully if this woman has horrific pain, she can only get tylenol

Reply(1)
16
Rossi Rose
3d ago

Sounds like her son was extremely troubled and put him into treatment after his ongoing treatment. I'm sorry for the loss. But Millions of people are suffering in pain with cancer, Chronic conditions, Orthopedic, surgeries. The CDC guidelines must change, They are guidelines, Not rules, Visit Claudia Merandi on Tiktok and or Facebook the doctor patient forum. Don't punish pain. People are committing suicide because they don't want to suffer. So because of one death in 2020 with the lockdowns and pandemic, They think that had no impact on his life? Everyone in America was affected. I find this cold to say but one death made this article. Nothing about millions of others who suffer. SMH.

Reply
13
RODGER Little
4d ago

I just lost my son he was 30 2 kids which I'm raising now he was clean for 6 yrs government doesn't wanna stop drugs make to much off it for lawyers police rehabilitation centers

Reply(1)
11
Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate president accuses AG of turning ‘blind eye’ to illegal gambling

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz used his exit from the legislature to blast Attorney General Eric Schmitt, arguing he failed to stop the proliferation of illegal gambling machines and cost public schools millions in revenue. Schatz, who is opposing Schmitt in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, was stymied by a filibuster in […] The post Missouri Senate president accuses AG of turning ‘blind eye’ to illegal gambling appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker says GOP resistance may doom Missouri marijuana legalization bill

A Republican lawmaker pushing legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri says his bill is in jeopardy because of stall tactics by his GOP colleagues and the insistence of the House floor leader that it include license caps. Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, said he was initially told his marijuana legalization bill would come up for debate […] The post Lawmaker says GOP resistance may doom Missouri marijuana legalization bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Voter ID requirement, absentee ballot changes clear Missouri Senate

The Missouri Senate passed a wide-ranging elections bill Monday that would enact a photo ID requirement to vote as well as create a window to cast an absentee ballot without an excuse.  The bill will now go back to the House, which can send it to the governor or ask for a conference to work […] The post Voter ID requirement, absentee ballot changes clear Missouri Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Vicky Hartzler
Person
Eric Greitens
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Democratic Senate#Purdue Pharma#Opioid Overdose#U S Senate#Mother S Day#The Independent#Missourians
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy