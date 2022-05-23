ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner releases name of bicyclist killed in Anaheim Street crash

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Authorities today identified the Long Beach bicyclist who was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday .

Gabriel Falcon was a 32-years-old resident of Long Beach, according to the coroner’s office.

Police say Falcon was struck by a 2009 Toyota Corolla heading westbound on Anaheim Street. Falcon was riding eastbound in the westbound lanes at the time, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers responded at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to Anaheim Street and Coronado Avenue where they located Falcon unconscious in the roadway, police said. Arriving paramedics pronounced Falcon dead at the scene.

The motorist in the Corolla, a resident of Glendale, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police said neither distracted driving, impaired driving, nor speed were believed to be factors in the crash.

Collision Investigation Detail detectives urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The post Coroner releases name of bicyclist killed in Anaheim Street crash appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

