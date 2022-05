CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville High softball continued their journey in the state tournament as they faced Wilson Central on Wednesday. After losing for the majority of the game, the Wildcats competed the comeback to win 7-3. Each team was defensively sound to begin the game. Hits were hard to come by throughout the first three innings. The first runs of the ballgame were scored when Wilson Central’s Tealor Chang blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO