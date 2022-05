Laurel County Sheriff John Root is again offering “Away from Home” extra patrols during summer vacation. To be placed on the “Away from Home” extra patrol list send them information on where your home is and when you will be gone and deputies will provide extra patrols in that area while you are gone. Call the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, message them on Facebook or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO