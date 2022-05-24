ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Suspect Who Shot And Killed A Man On The NYC Subway Has Been Arrested

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

The victim was riding an uptown Q train to the Canal Street station, seen here in a file photo, when he was shot in the chest at about 11:45 a.m., police said.

Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News / TNS

Andrew Abdullah, the suspect in the deadly New York City subway shooting, was arrested on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly shot and killed a passenger in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack.

Police had been searching for the gunman for days, and identified Abdullah, 25, as the suspect earlier on Tuesday.

The shooting took place in the last car on a Q train as it crossed the Manhattan Bridge. Passengers who witnessed it said the suspect was walking back and forth before pulling out a gun "without provocation" and firing it at the victim from close range, Kenneth Corey, the NYPD's chief of department, said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Enriquez, 48, was identified as the victim, the NYPD told BuzzFeed News. He was shot in the torso and was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he died, police said.

"There was no prior contact between the victim and suspect," Corey said.

Police and other emergency personnel responded to the shooting at the Canal Street station, the first stop on the train after the bridge. The suspect fled the subway car into the station, Corey said.

"I'm not sure anyone outside of that train car was aware of what was happening," he added.

No one else was injured.

Abdullah has been arrested by the NYPD several times in the past few years for alleged crimes, according to Gothamist .

Several news outlets reported that he arranged for his surrender with a Brooklyn pastor going to the Fifth Precinct in Manhattan on Tuesday to act as an intermediary.

Enriquez, the victim, was a New York City native, according to the New York Times . He was on his way to brunch in Manhattan, his sister Griselda Vile told the Times, but for most of the pandemic had avoided taking the subway.

"It’s horrific, this is a horror movie," she told the Times.

His employer, Goldman Sachs, called Enriquez a "beloved" member of the company. Enriquez had worked there since 2013, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told Forbes that they were "devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time."

This is the second shooting on the New York City subway in just over two months. On April 13, a man detonated gas canisters and opened fire on a crowded subway car on a weekday morning. Ten people were shot and several more injured, authorities said.

The suspect in that shooting, Frank James, also escaped the scene and managed to evade capture for more than 24 hours in the heavily policed city. He was later charged with one federal count of a terrorist attack or other violence on a mass transit system.

