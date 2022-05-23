West Babylon Man, Three Sons Rescued After Getting Lost In Woods

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A family of four lost in a wooded area on Long Island was rescued by police.

The incident took place in Manorville around 10:20 p.m., Sunday, May 22.

According to Suffolk County Police, the West Babylon family, including a 41-year-old man and his 13-, 10-, and 8-year-old sons, left their vehicle at the entrance of Manorville Hills County Park, located on County Road 111, at approximately 6:30 p.m. and took bicycles onto a trail.

Just before 8 p.m., the family attempted to return to their vehicle using a GPS locator on a cell phone but could not get a connection, police said.

At 9:15 p.m., Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded after receiving a 911 call from the father stating he was lost, just before the man’s cell phone battery died.

Officers conducted a coordinated search of the park with the assistance of the Suffolk County Police Aviation Section and Suffolk County Park Police. Seventh Precinct Officers Brian Koch and Marisa Bruno, who were searching the trails, located the family at 10:20 p.m.

The four were not injured and were transported back to their vehicle.

Ainsley Bhattan
4d ago

This is pretty embarrassing. You're on bicycles, just head North or South and you'll be fine. Long Island isn't that big.

