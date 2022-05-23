J. Cole Is Playing Pro Basketball In Canada Now

J. Cole, an extremely famous rapper who will headline Bonnaroo next month, wants to be a basketball player so bad. Last year, the same week that he released his album The Off-Season, Cole went to play for the Rwanda Patriots in the Africa Basketball League, a thing that many of us...
By all rights, Future should’ve fallen the fuck off long ago. It’s not that Future is old or that he’s been famous for a long time. It’s that Future came in with a sound that changed the world, evolved his persona and his aesthetic, and then finally fell into a rut where he’s been repeating himself for, what, half a decade? Over the course of pop history, artists tend to lose relevance when they fall into that kind of rut. But that doesn’t seem to happen anymore. Future is bigger than he’s ever been. In the past year, he’s racked up two #1 pop hits — one on a Drake song, one with Drake on his song. This is how things go now. The A-list is fully ossified, and the people at the top of the game are not especially interested in letting newer artists threaten those spots — at least unless those new artists are just lesser versions of the already-famous artists, like how Jack Harlow is a distant echo of Drake. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Sometimes, it’s not that way.
The Oregon Ducks should feel good about where they stand when it comes to the recruitment of 5-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, a 6-foot-5 monster from Tacoma, Washington.
Wayne has visited Eugene a number of times over the past year or so, and he is currently predicted to land with the Ducks according to On3 Recruiting.
So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when Wayne included Oregon in his top-6 released on Friday morning, alongside five other blue-blood schools like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Michigan State.
Wayne, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 28 player overall, has one of his five official visits scheduled to Eugene on June 24th, where there will be some of the best recruits in the nation at his side. We will see how his recruitment goes after that visit, but Duck fans should feel pretty confident about this one.
Film
Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
WA
DE
Rivals
5
6.1
WA
DE
ESPN
4
85
WA
DE
On3 Recruiting
4
93
WA
DE
247 Composite
5
0.9860
WA
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Tacoma, Washington
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
245 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 27, 2019
Has Official Visit to Oregon scheduled for June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan State Spartans
LSU Tigers
Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153023671908527308811
Ahead of the arrival of The Game’s episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast, the two have shared a preview that shows them having an arm wrestling match. In a clip shared to the Hotboxin Instagram, the two are shown arm wrestling as Tyson continues to smoke a joint. “Who wants to a see a rematch?” 55-year-old Tyson captioned the post, which The Game, 42, later shared on his Instagram Stories alongside the caption, “Rematch coming soon.”
Comments / 0