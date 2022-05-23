ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Middle-Aged Man Killed In Late Night Baltimore Shooting: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZY56w_0fnO4cBy00
The 52-year-old victim was found dead after being shot in the head. Photo Credit: BankingBum at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

A middle aged man is dead after being shot in the head in a late night Baltimore shooting over the weekend, authorities say.

Police found 53-year-old Tyrone Hill during a response to a destruction of property call on the 800 block of Exeter Hall around 11:43 p.m., Sunday, May 22, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
foxbaltimore.com

West Baltimore residents detain suspect in shooting for city police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — West Baltimore residents detained a shooting suspect for police officers after a man was wounded Thursday in the city's Mondawmin section. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around noon after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a possible suspect being detained by local residents. The victim of the shooting, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital before police arrived. His condition was not disclosed.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman, 83, Shot While Reading Book In Bed, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman was shot early Friday when a bullet came flying through the window of her Baltimore home, authorities said. Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road in Northwest Baltimore, where they found the woman shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said. The 83-year-old woman told investigators she was reading a book in bed when the round came through a window and struck her in the arm, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 41, Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in a vehicle in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called about 11:42 p.m. to a shooting in the 1600 block of East 32nd Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. No additional details about the shooting, such as a possible suspect or motive, were immediately released Friday morning. It happened a little more than hours before an 83-year-old woman was shot across town while reading in bed after a bullet came flying through her window. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Target Garage Hit In Late Night Shooting

Three suspects were on the loose after a shooting in an Annapolis Target parking garage, authorities say. Detectives received a report of shots fired at the Target on 1911 Towne Centre Boulevard around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 26 according to Anne Arundel County Police. One of the three suspects had...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Stray Bullet Strikes Elderly Baltimore Woman In Bed

An elderly woman was shot in the arm in her Baltimore home after a stray bullet broke through her window, authorities say. The 83-year-old victim was in bed reading when the bullet hit her on the 4400 block of Wakefield Road shortly before 2 a.m., Friday, May 27, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old & 19-Year-Old Wounded In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting Wednesday night in north Baltimore sent two people, including a teen, to the hospital. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to reported gunfire near York Road and Coldspring Lane, where they found a 17-year-old shot, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Around the same time, a 19-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe both victims were in the 500 block of Willow Avenue when someone came up and opened fire. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-392-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Hill
CBS Baltimore

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Citizen’s Arrest In West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with Thursday’s shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Cowanda Mills was detained by citizens about noon Thursday after a 26-year-old man was shot in the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the scene learned the shooting victim had been taken to an area hospital. His condition was not clear Friday morning. They also found citizens detaining Mills, who is suspected of shooting the victim following an unspecified argument, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and booked after her release. Mills is charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Hero Bystanders Detain Baltimore Shooter

Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Rule Ashuburn Deaths Murder-Suicide

Authorities say that the two bodies found at an Ashburn home were the result of a murder-suicide. Loudoun County deputies found the bodies of John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities said. Though, investig…
ASHBURN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Late Night#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Man, 39, Identified As Victim Slain In East Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend. Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot. All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dead In Frederick Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorcyclist was killed in a Frederick crash Friday, May 27, according to authorities and developing reports. The motorcycle and car collided near Baker Valley and Fingerboard roads around 12:30 p.m., Maryland State Police confirmed. Further details were not immediately released. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails...
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Police Make Bust In Alexandria Bank Robbery Cas

A Washington, D.C. man robbed an Alexandria Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 25, but he didn't get far, police said. Jaquan Royal, 26, is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo at 6300 Richmond Highway just before 5 p.m., Fairfax County police said on Thursday, May 26. Investigators say Royal walked up to a…
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

16-year-old shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting took place on Savannah Terrace SE. The 16-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DC Police. Details are limited at this time so stick with WDVM for the latest updates.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
280K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy