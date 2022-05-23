Wildcats Spoil Auburn’s Strong Regular Season Finish

TUE WED: 3-1 L When the season began, everyone pointed to the Auburn pitching staff as the factor that would limit the Tigers or take them to the highest levels they could go. They did. The staff has been much better than most people expected and Auburn’s national recognition shows that for the season. Over the past week however, the pitching has been there for the most part against a team fighting for their season to continue in the Kentucky Wildcats. The offense though suddenly disappeared against the Cats. In 36 innings with the Cats, Auburn put 2 or more runs up in just 2 and in two games only scored 1 run in the game. That’s not the offensive production we’ve come to expect, nor should we expect it from this line up.

