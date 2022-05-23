ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Wildcats Spoil Auburn’s Strong Regular Season Finish

By drewmac20
collegeandmagnolia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAT: 6-3 L By now you know that it wasn’t the weekend Auburn fans had hoped for in Lexington. Auburn was only able to capture 1 of 3 against the Cats and that cost Auburn the 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, the Bye to Wednesday that a Top 4 seed...

www.collegeandmagnolia.com

collegeandmagnolia.com

SEC TOURNAMENT: This is a Weird Sport

TUE WED: 3-1 L When the season began, everyone pointed to the Auburn pitching staff as the factor that would limit the Tigers or take them to the highest levels they could go. They did. The staff has been much better than most people expected and Auburn’s national recognition shows that for the season. Over the past week however, the pitching has been there for the most part against a team fighting for their season to continue in the Kentucky Wildcats. The offense though suddenly disappeared against the Cats. In 36 innings with the Cats, Auburn put 2 or more runs up in just 2 and in two games only scored 1 run in the game. That’s not the offensive production we’ve come to expect, nor should we expect it from this line up.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Major Confrontation At SEC Baseball Tournament Last Night

Last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt featured an interesting confrontation in the crowd. Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, who is an Ole Miss alum, was in attendance in Hoover, Ala., and he decided to try to do something about the infamous "Vandy whistlers" behind home plate.
HOOVER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman DB Tre’Quon Fegans graduates Thompson High School

Alabama now has its fourth early enrollee from its 2022 recruiting class to graduate high school. Tre’Quon Fegans helped Coach Mark Freeman and Thompson High School to three straight Alabama 7A state titles. He turned in a great career in Alabaster (Ala.) and Fegans looks to make the transition...
ALABASTER, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Bo Scarbrough earns first USFL Offensive Player of the Week honor

Bo Scarbrough may not be in the United States Football League if he continues his performance from last week. He was instrumental in the Birmingham Stallions maintaining an undefeated record (6-0) after getting a 33-17 victory over the Michigan Panthers at Protective Stadium. Scarbrough totaled 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries. He showed his strength and power for most of the game until his touchdown run. Scarbrough turned on the quick and speed on his 28-yard journey to the end zone in the fourth quarter. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, and Stallions fans saw the running back that captured two College Football Playoff National Championships at Alabama. Scarbrough also caught two passes for 15 yards.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Auburn Grad And Gubernatorial Candidate Backs Crimson Tide

Gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard graduated from Auburn University. She is a multi-millionaire due to her career in Real Estate, and she wants to replace Kay Ivey. She is an EXTREMELY Pro-Life candidate. Maybe one of the most Pro-Life candidates ever in Alabama politics. This morning, she did an interview on...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Several Alabama sheriffs survive primary races; at least 1 set for runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama’s local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he’ll remain sheriff following the November general election.
ALABAMA STATE
hooversun.com

DuBose ousts Drake in Alabama House District 45

The city of Hoover finally will have a Hoover resident in the state Legislature, with Greystone’s Susan DuBose capturing a win over incumbent state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Alabama House District 45. Complete, official results were not yet available early Wednesday morning, but...
HOOVER, AL

