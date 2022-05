A lot of headlines are being written that Costco (COST) shares are down due to gross margin pressure, but wasn't everyone expecting a far worse result after the Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) blowups? The stock historically drops on earnings reports, so we aren't reading too much into this early move for the Investing Club. We are sticking by this core holding. Costco is more Best Buy (BBY)/Dick's Sporting (DKS) than Target/Walmart and if you sell it getting back in will be mighty difficult.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO