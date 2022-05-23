ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Former NFL GM explains why he loves the Patriots' decision to draft Bailey Zappe

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M21pm_0fnO3FC000

It was good business for the Patriots to select Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the draft, despite already having Mac Jones on their roster, according to a former NFL GM.

Randy Mueller, who worked for the Seahawks, Saints and Dolphins and won executive of the year, told ESPN’s Mike Reiss he understands why the Patriots went for the quarterback from Western Kentucky.

“I wasn't surprised. At that point in the draft, you're trying to identify traits with players that maybe not everybody sees. And I think Bill [Belichick] and his crew have done as good a job at that as any, across the board at all positions,” said Mueller. "I see a lot of positives in Bailey Zappe. When you get to the third day of the draft, I think it's too much to turn your back on, regardless of position. Everybody seems to want to fill needs throughout [the draft], but I'm more about getting the best group of players and not bypassing good players to fill needs. And I think Bailey was one of those guys, although I don't think everyone sees that.”

That’s high praise, though in fairness, Mueller evaluated Zappe more highly than most. He was the second quarterback on Mueller’s board behind Kenny Pickett, whom the Steelers took with the No. 20 overall pick.

Zappe was prolific last season at Western Kentucky, completing 69.2 percent of his throws for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Hilltoppers’ head coach, Tyson Helton, recently compared some aspects of his game to Drew Brees .

“Bailey reminds me a lot of Drew,” Helton told USA Today’s Patriots Wire . “Bailey is — coming out of college — kind of Drew Brees-ish. Bailey has great anticipation. He sees it before it happens. And he has great accuracy, specifically deep ball accuracy. And those two things, you can’t teach.”

Bill Belichick has regularly drafted quarterbacks in the middle rounds, even when Tom Brady was under center. Rohan Davey, Kevin O’Connell, Ryan Mallett, Jacoby Brissett, Jarrett Stidham were all taken between rounds three and five. (That’s not even counting late-round choices Matt Cassel and Kliff Kingsbury or second-rounder Jimmy Garoppolo, who many believe was pegged to replace Brady.)

With mid-round rookies signed to four-year deals, the Patriots will have plenty of time to see Zappe develop, either to play for them or eventually for someone else. If the latter occurs, the Patriots could receive some nice draft capital in return.

It’s all about value at the end of the day.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady's Message For Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Goes Viral

On June 1, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match. Even though Brady and Rodgers are on the same side, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw some serious shade at his teammate. During a chip challenge...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers reportedly willing to bring back Cam Newton under 2 conditions

Cam Newton has struggled over his last two seasons, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t closing the door on bringing him back for 2022. On Monday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Panthers are open to signing Newton. Alexander says there are two conditions under which Carolina would sign Newton: he would not enter camp as the starter, and he would need to agree to a smaller salary.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

1 undrafted free agent who will make the Patriots’ 2022 roster

The New England Patriots tend to zig while the rest of the league zags. Many believe the front office did a horrific job in the NFL Draft, but none of that truly matters. With Bill Belichick leading the way, you can never really count this team out. Even so, this franchise could use a ton of help from their acquired prospects. We take a look at one undrafted free agent who will make the Patriots’ 2022 roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
NBC Sports

NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement

Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation filed following the relocation of the Rams, a significant portion of the $790 million settlement has been foisted upon the league’s teams.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: Jon Gruden Had Message After Win In Court Today

A Las Vegas court ruled in favor of Jon Gruden's lawsuit against the NFL going to trial. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Judge Nancy Allf denied the NFL's requests to instead proceed the case through arbitration and dismiss Gruden's claims altogether. "I'm just going to let...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Open to Signing Cam Newton

Cam Newton could be signing with an NFL team soon. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer, the Carolina Panthers are open to bringing back Newton. However, the 2015 NFL MVP would be on a "smaller salary" and would not be considered the starter going into training camp.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Rohan Davey
Person
Tyson Helton
Person
Matt Cassel
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel remains on the San Francisco 49ers without a new contract, and the disgruntled wide receiver unsurprisingly will not report to voluntary offseason workouts. Although the two sides have yet to reach a resolution, Kyle Shanahan still believes they can repair the relationship. During Tuesday's press conference (h/t Pro...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Wide Receiver Appears To Be Injured

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps will be a bit shorthanded for OTAs this week. That's because James Washington was spotted in a walking boot. At this time, the specifics of Washington's injury are unknown. In an interview with Cowboys Country, however, he said the walking boot is simply a precautionary measure.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals reportedly sign ex-Chiefs RB

The Arizona Cardinals scored the third-most rushing touchdowns (23) in the NFL last season, and have added another quality running back to their roster. Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday on Twitter that the Cardinals are signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams. Williams, signed by the Chiefs as an...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Gm#Seahawks#American Football#Espn#Steelers#Hilltoppers
The Spun

Panthers Release Former Cowboys Defensive Lineman

After adding a number of edge rusher options to the roster, the Carolina Panthers chose to move off one of those players Tuesday. The team announced the waiving of defensive end Joe Jackson, clearing a spot on the Carolina's 90-man squad. Jackson a former fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Tight End Cut After Tuesday's Signing

It was one tight end in, one tight end out for the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday. On the same day they signed Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Cleveland also cut Nick Guggemos. Guggemos spent last season on the Browns' practice squad and had signed a futures deal with the team this offseason. He...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Blocked 1 Coach From Speaking With Raiders

Josh McDaniels has already added three former New England Patriots coaches to his Las Vegas Raiders. However, New England denied an attempt to recruit another. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders were denied permission to interview Nick Caley. "Tight ends coach Nick Caley’s role seems to be...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Saints Signed A New Tight End On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves. The team waived defensive back Jack Koerner and signed veteran tight end Kahale Warring. "The New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent TE Kahale Warring and waived DB Jack Koerner," the team said in a statement.
FanSided

Steelers reportedly name new general manager after long search

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired their new general manager, and he was in the organization this whole time. At the end of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers not only began their search to replace quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but also general manager Kevin Colbert. The team revealed that the longtime general manager would stay on until after the NFL Draft. After a lengthy search that included 16 candidates, the Steelers have found their new general manager, and they were in the organization this whole time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy