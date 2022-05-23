Look: Trey Wingo Claps Back At Critic On Social Media

Steve Smith Sr. is returning to the NFL, but this time around it'll be as a coach. On Thursday morning, Smith announced that he's joining the New York Giants' coaching staff. "Guess what, folks? I hate to break it to you, but it's official. Agent 89 is now part of the coaching staff for the New York Giants," Smith said in a video he shared on Twitter. "Sorry, just wanted to let you know."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO