Racist photo leads to punishment for Florida students

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — A half-dozen Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur, school officials said.

The school will follow its code of student conduct in responding to the pupils’ action, Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay said in a statement Thursday. He explained that state and federal laws prevent the district from identifying the students or releasing any other specific information about possible punishment. No school personnel were involved, the statement added.

“We are deeply aware of the hurt and pain this photograph has caused our community, especially our Black American residents and students,” Millay said. “This incident is in complete opposition to our values and the ideals that we instill in our students.”

The photo shows six students standing in a line outside Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City, a community located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach. Each student is holding a large, hand-painted letter, and the students have arranged themselves so that the letters spell out a racial slur. The photo was posted to social media earlier this week, officials said.

The district is providing counseling to any students who need it, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Kentucky Cherokee
4d ago

That's extremely disturbing, are their parent's at a Klan meeting?My kid's would NEVER have done that,but if my kid did he would be in Juvie for a Hate crime!

Dream Girl
4d ago

So I hope their consequences included some activities that will increase their understanding and lead to compassion. Like I said when this was first reported, I believe that these students should have to do some some community service for the people that they apparently wanted to communicate with. Perhaps they could communicate in a more effective and positive manner.

