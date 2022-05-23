30 Summer Wreaths That Will Make You Think Of Warmer Days

Most of us associate turkey hunting with the first blush of spring, when trees are just budding and those early wildflowers–trillium, bloodroot, violets–assure us that winter is in the rearview. Now the woods look nearly summer-ish, and, indeed, turkey seasons in the South have been closed for weeks. But in many northeastern, midwestern, and western states, the game continues until at least the last of May, which is also the final best day of the 2022 turkey strut. Of course, it’s tempting at this point to stash the calls, camo, and dekes and think that the best of season is over. But our expert says it’s not only still worth going out but that you can anticipate some of the best action of the year right now.

