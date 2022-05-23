How To Feng Shui Your Bathroom

You should always wash your hands after using the restroom, right? However, if all the public restroom has are hand dryers, you might think twice. Handwashing has always been important. Even more so since the pandemic hit. I'd be willing to bet that most people wash their hands more now than they did two years ago. You want to wash all of those nasty germs off of your hands, dry them off, and go about your day until the next time you feel the need to wash your hands. While it's good that people are being hygienic and washing their hands, it's what happens when they dry their hands that becomes an issue.

14 DAYS AGO