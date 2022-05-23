ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police investigating triple shooting in downtown

By Jonathan Ingraham
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Monday.

The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Lawrence Street near Triangle Park in the city's Five Points neighborhood, police said.

Two men and one woman were shot. As of Monday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

