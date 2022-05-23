'Halo' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened to Makee and the Master Chief?

The fiercest female detective of Scotland Yard is back to take on intriguing crimes and unfathomable mysteries in Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and The Duke. Returning to its original network of Masterpiece PBS, the six episode series will begin airing on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET and will drop one episode per week. If you’re a fan of female-driven pieces such as Netflix’s adaptation of Nancy Springer’s YA novel, Enola Holmes, then you need to get caught up with the first season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke before the second one airs because you won’t want to miss any of the action. Along with the release date, the network has also revealed a Season 2 trailer shedding light on the cases the titular duo will face when they return to our screens.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO