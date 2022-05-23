ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands Township opens applications for recreation contractors

By The Woodlands Township
Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township has opened applications for talented individuals to contract with the Parks and Recreation Department as instructors. The Woodlands Township provides a wide variety of programs, camps, lessons, activities and training for...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Council approves feasibility studies for 2 proposed residential projects in Montgomery

Editor's note: This story previously attributed information to Assistant City Administrator Dave McCorquodale. Consulting City Engineer Chris Roznovsky presented the information during the meeting. Montgomery City Council members approved feasibility studies May 24 for two residential projects proposed just outside city limits, including a 250-home single-family community and a senior...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Seniors Recognized at Meals on Wheels Montgomery County

CONROE, TX -- Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) wants to recognize a few remarkable seniors that have touched the lives of the staff and made a difference in the community. Mrs. Mavis Waters just celebrated her 102nd birthday with husband, George, (101 on June 12 and a Veteran) and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Conroe tree, lot size ordinances shift to slow clear-cutting of trees

In two separate 3-2 votes, the Conroe City Council returned two controversial ordinances to their pre-December 2018 versions in order to slow the clear-cutting of trees related to new development. Newly appointed Mayor Pro Tem Curt Maddux and Councilman Todd Yancey were the nay votes on both actions. The action...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
City
The Woodlands, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Free Summer Meals for Children

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Conroe Independent School District will be sponsoring a summer feeding program for children in our community in an effort to reduce the number of children that go hungry during the summer months. We will be feeding children, ages 18 and under, free breakfast and lunch...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Classes Next Week and Upcoming Events (May 30th - June 3rd)

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Your health and safety are very important to us. We do observe mask wearing and social distancing unless eating/drinking or in in an exercise class. We also have several air purifiers in all of our gathering spaces. Please call our reception desk with any questions or to reserve a seat in a class (#713-897-5939).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Fitness#Photography#Recreation Department#Recreation Programs
Woodlands Online& LLC

2022 South County 4th of July Parade in The Woodlands Town Center

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The annual South County 4th of July Parade: STRONGER TOGETHER, will being Monday, July 4th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem from the balcony in Market Street and at Town Green Park. More than 20,000 spectators will line the streets to celebrate in Town Center along the 1.3-mile parade route with floats including Entertainers, Marching Bands, Elected Officials & Dignitaries, Fire Engines, and Military Members. Prior to the parade, street performers and The Woodlands Concert Band will entertain parade goers in Market Street. We offer special seating for seniors & handicapped.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
therecordlive.com

County, OF chase $6B gas plants

Orange County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a Reinvestment Zone south of Rose City that could lead to a $6 billion investment by Enterprise Products Co. The county's action on the 1,800-acre property on the Orange County side of the Neches River should help convince the Barbers Hill company to build two projects on the site: a $5.25-billion ethane cracker and a $975-million export terminal able to process fully refrigerated ethane onto ships.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Results from May 24 elections for Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Online presents its Summer Intern Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX – With summer vacation right around the corner, Woodlands Online is keenly aware of parents wondering what they can do to keep their kids active during the break. We’re excited to announce our annual Student Intern Program, where we take growing minds and talents and hone them in a relaxed-but-active work environment. We have four main departments seeking to take on some interns – Editorial, Sports, Photography and Video.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Memorial Day Memories

Make new memories this Memorial Day weekend at The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, where multiple pools, a double helix waterslide and more than 1,000-foot lazy river are ready to offer a refreshing escape from the ordinary, just minutes by complimentary shuttle or bike (onsite rentals available) to the community’s acclaimed shopping, dining and entertainment offerings. Choose from popular packages like Kids Rule, which includes premium overnight accommodations and Forest Oasis Waterpark access along with a $50 daily dining credit valid at any resort restaurant, S’mores welcome amenity and backpack filled with fun, seasonal essentials for the junior traveler. No matter what package guests select, they’ll also enjoy a Memorial weekend programming calendar brimming with activities such as bingo, karaoke, outdoor movie nights, turtle feeding, bubble parties, scavenger hunt, arts & crafts and more. Additional amenities include kayak and paddleboard rentals, tennis, pickleball, golf and arcade.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

Structural integrity questioned after framework of new home falls due to wind

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is one of the biggest investments most will make. That’s why when strong winds brought down a new home under construction Saturday night many started questioning the structural integrity of their homes. Though this home was in the early stages of...
yourconroenews.com

Complaint filed against Conroe judge over Facebook photo

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A complaint has been filed with a state agency against retiring Conroe Municipal Judge Mike Davis after he posted a photo to Facebook showing him putting his robe on candidate Will Waggoner in chambers. The complaint was filed with...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer shocked by surprise electricity switch

HOUSTON – We protect our homes and property by locking doors and gates. We put passwords on accounts with sensitive information. But KPRC 2 Investigates discovered there’s nothing you can do to protect your electric service from getting canceled or switched without your consent. It happened to one Northshore man who contacted our team for help. What we found out about your rights and your electricity service might surprise you.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy