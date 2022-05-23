ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Coast Guard creates 500-yard safety zone around barge fire

 4 days ago

BOWERS, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has created a 500-yard (457-meter) safety zone in the Delaware Bay around a fire on a barge and the boats responding to the blaze, officials said Monday.

The Coast Guard received a call around 1 a.m. reporting the blaze about 9 miles (14 kilometers) south of Port Mahon, officials said in a news release. About six fire boats from local fire agencies were actively fighting the fire on the barge that was reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap, officials said. The Coast Guard launched a boat crew to monitor and help.

The Coast Guard said it is working with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Bowers Fire Company on the response to the fire. There are no injuries, no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway and the cause of the fire is not known, the Coast Guard said.

