Commissioners will discuss hiring an administrator

WEST UMATILLA COUNTY – The cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield, and Echo are joining with Umatilla County to provide a place for the homeless to rest. The Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing project – also known as PATH – will be a facility on the west side of the county at the intersection of Lind and Bensel roads.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO