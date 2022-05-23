ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Truck driver in fatal crash will change his plea

By Terry Murry
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLA WALLA – A truck driver who pleaded not guilty to vehicle homicide after a collision involving a bicyclist in January 2018 is scheduled to change his plea today (Monday) in Walla Walla County Superior...

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

18-year-old sentenced to 5 years in 2020 Yakima shooting

Kent Anton Hewitt, 18, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of a 14-year-old. Hewitt was sentenced in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday after the victim’s family members addressed Judge Richard H. Bartheld. Hewitt pleaded guilty to shooting...
YAKIMA, WA
Murder suspect is extradited to Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE – The Moses Lake Police Department reports that Juan Gastelum, 28, of Hermiston was transported to the Grant County Jail this afternoon. He was arrested by Hermiston police on a traffic violation and held due to the fugitive warrant issued by Moses Lake. Gastelum is accused of...
MOSES LAKE, WA
New details emerge in fatal crash

COLLEGE PLACE –Both the Washington State Patrol and Walla Walla Police Department are investigating the double-fatal crash in College Place Tuesday. Both law enforcement agencies have also released near information surrounding the work van involved in the crash and its driver. WSP said Wednesday that a van belonging to...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
Homicide investigation is underway

MISSION – The Umatilla County Jail Roster lists Kawlija Nicoah Scott, 25, as an inmate, arrested by Umatilla Tribal Police officers Wednesday evening. He is charged with a single count of criminal homicide with no bail. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Portland has confirmed it is assisting Umatilla...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Death Investigation in Union County

Update: The suspect, Mama Genagritis is scheduled to be arraigned today at 1:15pm in Union County. On May 23, 2022, at approximately 7:25 P.M., law enforcement received a call from an individual reporting a homicide. Oregon State Police Troopers along with Union County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated Union County. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement found an adult female deceased. A suspect was taken into custody without incident. The Union County Major Crime Team was activated with the OSP Criminal Division taking the lead role.The investigation is on-going, and any further releases will be done through the Union County District Attorney’s Office.
UNION COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick Police: Woman fatally shot herself following domestic incident with ex-boyfriend

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers forced entry into a residence where the woman was found with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday night. According to a report from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 8600-block of W 1st Ave for reports of a domestic incident around 7:50 p.m. on May 25. Investigators learned that she unlawfully entered her ex-boyfriend’s residence and caused a disturbance.
KENNEWICK, WA
Woman in standoff takes her own life

KENNEWICK – A woman involved in a standoff Wednesday night with Kennewick police died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It all started just before 8 p.m. when officers responded to the 8600 block of West First Avenue for a domestic incident. While at the location, the suspect unlawfully entered...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One woman found dead in standoff in Kennewick, domestic violence related

KENNEWICK, Wash. – One woman was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside an apartment on the 8600 block of west first avenue. Kennewick police said she went into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment around eight p.m. last night. The man ran outside and called the police after she took his gun.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police and SWAT respond to burglary domestic violence in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. SWAT entered the home after the woman fired the gun. They found the woman dead in the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Kennewick Police Department responded to the 8600 block of W 1st Avenue for a domestic incident around 7:50 p.m. One...
nbcrightnow.com

Granger police arrest two minors for shooting

GRANGER, Wash. - Two minors have been arrested following a shooting in Granger on May 8 that injured one person. Reports were made of shots fired around the 300 block of E Street, where one victim was found. The two minors were taken into Granger Police Department custody on May...
GRANGER, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Ten units respond to garage fire in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Fire Department and Franklin County Fire District 3 responded to a garage fire on the 800 Block of Kingsbury Drive in Pasco. PFD Public Information Officer Ben Shearer told us that the fire department received a call at around 11:19 pm. Shearer said the son,...
PASCO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Driver identified in Yakima Air Terminal control tower crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Air Terminal cancelled operations Friday, May 20 following a car's high speed crash into the control tower and power boxes. The driver's identity has now been released. Authorities say 19-year-old Vance Jordan had been driving under the influence at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the tower. Injuries sustained in the accident ultimately claimed his life.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Large fire shuts down Prosser streets

Prosser – City officials are asking everyone to avoid the area around 7th Street and Stacey Avenue in downtown Prosser as firefighters are dealing with a large fire at M & E Seed and Grain Company. A picture from the scene shows what appears to be a storage building...
PROSSER, WA
Two arrested after pursuit ends

MISSION – Umatilla Tribal Police got more than they bargained for when trying to initiate a traffic stop on Mission Road near Parr Lane on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Police report that they wanted to stop the 2001 Honda Civic when it drove across the center line of the roadway.
PENDLETON, OR
Law enforcement tags some taggers

MILTON-FREEWATER – The Milton-Freewater Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office recently detained several juveniles and arrested one adult male who were allegedly involved in a months-long spree of criminal mischief to public and private property. Multiple cases of graffiti have been reported since Jan. 1 with no known suspects.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
Four pets killed in Walla Walla fire

WALLA WALLA — Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday to a residence on the 500 block of North Sixth Avenue with lots of grey smoke coming from the rooftop. Walla Walla County District 4 also responded to assist as part of a mutual aid agreement.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97.5 KISS FM

32-Year Old Zillah Man Killed in Toppenish Shooting

A man was shot and killed in Toppenish Sunday night. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called out to reports of shots fired in the area of North Meyers Road and Fraley Cut Off Road. Resplandor Del Ray Church is located nearby. Witnesses say a car crashed into...
TOPPENISH, WA

