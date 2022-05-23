ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Raw Preview For Tonight: Rhodes Vs. Miz, Lashley’s ‘All Mighty Challenge’

By Matthew Carlins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes is set for a match on tonight’s “WWE Raw”. WWE announced that Rhodes will go one-on-one against The Miz. Rhodes defeated Miz on the April 11 episode of “Raw”. It was Rhodes’ first match on “Raw” following this...

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Fightful

Jake Roberts Says He's Scared Of Losing His Friendship With Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

Jake Roberts is apologetic for having commented on Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat's health. Last month, Roberts said on his podcast that he'd heard that Steamboat was having health issues. Though he did not divulge any details, Jake was worried that he was partially responsible. For context, Roberts' remarks were prompted by a discussion about his and Steamboat's infamous concrete DDT spot from a 1986 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Held Staff Meeting Today, Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence Discussed

PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes SmackDown Star’s Name

You never know who might show up on Friday Night SmackDown and last month fans saw former NXT star Gunther get called up to the blue brand. Gunther didn’t come alone was he was accompanied by former Imperium stable mate Marcel Barthel who had been renamed Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Claims Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want Him To Become World Champion

WWE Superstars often come and go, but it seems that Ahmed Johnson made quite the impression on the fans during his run with the company. Johnson added championship gold to his resume when he won the Intercontinental Title back in 1996, but during an interview with Gregory Iron of Iron On Wrestling he claimed that other wrestlers didn’t want to see him get pushed higher up the card.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Ric Flair Going Off The Top Rope In Final Match

Ric Flair has been teasing another match for years now and The Nature Boy recently confirmed that he will indeed be getting back into the ring one more time in July. Flair recently discussed his training for the match with the Tampa Bay Times while also confirming that he plans to go off the top rope.
Wrestling World

Former WWE referee talks about Triple H

Triple H announced his final retirement from wrestling shortly before WrestleMania 38. After undergoing heart surgery in September 2021, The Game had to go through a lengthy rehabilitation to get back on his feet. Speaking with doctors and loved ones about him, HHH realized that it was better to give up the desire to get back to fighting.
