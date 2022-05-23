First-generation college students initiated in new National Honor Society at UW

CHEYENNE – A total of 41 University of Wyoming undergraduate and 31 graduate students were recently inducted as UW’s founding members of a national honor society for high-achieving, first-generation college students.

This spring, UW’s Learning Resource Network (LeaRN) program launched the Gamma Epsilon chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) for eligible UW students. Undergraduates needed to earn at least 30 credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.2 or above. Criteria for graduate students was at least nine credit hours and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

“All of the students involved – the inductees and the student officers alike – should be proud of what they accomplished,” said Seth Swanner, an assistant LeaRN lecturer and faculty adviser for the chapter. “To see so many first-generation college students not only succeeding here at UW, but also helping to establish a new community of support was truly inspiring.”

Tri-Alpha was established in 2018 at Moravian University, a private college in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Since its founding, the national honor society has expanded to more than 130 chapters in 35 states.

Undergraduate students inducted included:

Cheyenne: Hannah Brown (secretary), Madison Davis, Michael Lindman and Tyler TrisselLaramie: Rebecca Davies and Frank RughRawlins: Amber Yardley

Graduate students inducted included:

Cheyenne: Marti YoungLaramie: Michelle Blakely, Tanya Brown, Ami Cass, Emma Connell, Alison Grendahl, Janissa Martinez, Michael McDaniel, Domingo Santhanawit, Kryssi Soule and Carly Stumpner