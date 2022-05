New SEC rules could make ESG funds abide by some standards, which would be refreshing given that the label that doesn’t have a whole lot of actual meaning at the moment. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials in the U.S. are pretty much useless. The rating system for funds allows asset managers to essentially define the terms for themselves, which is why an oil and gas giant like Exxon Mobil can end up on the S&P 500 ESG list while an EV company like Tesla doesn't make the cut (because of its lack of a climate plan, among other issues). Elon Musk was pretty pissed, needless to say.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO