ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly cloudy, warmer Tuesday

By Ashley Dougherty
wtae.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will rebound back in the mid-70s Tuesday, but we're expecting mostly cloudy skies. A warm front lifting in...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Severe weather possible on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a chance for severe weather today with large hail probably the most concerning potential impact for our area throughout the day. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosIf you go over to the storm prediction center they have an equal chance for strong straight-line wind along with hail. Each individual storm cell with have the potential for strong gusty winds on its leading edge, but we are not expecting to see a line of destructive winds. The threat of hail arrives as early as noon with cingular cells moving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy