Johns Hopkins professor named one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential People of 2022

A professor of computer science and biology at Johns Hopkins University has been named one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential People of 2022.

Michael Schatz is a leading contributor to the first complete sequencing of the human genome, “the most complete look yet at the genetic script underlying the very nature of who we are as human beings.”

TIME recognized Schatz's work with Adam Phillippy, Karen Miga, and Evan Eichler , a group of Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium scientists who have made the full map of the human genomic landscape more visible.

Their work is said to lead directly to deeper knowledge of human diseases, targeted medical treatments, and improved plants and crops.

Schatz joined Johns Hopkins in 2016, coming from Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on Long Island in New York.

Earlier this year it was announced that a team Schatz co-led had created a cloud-based platform that grants researchers easy access to one of the world’s largest genomics databases.