We've been waiting for a week to find out which Country artist will headline Yakima's Hop Country Music Festival this fall and now we know! And they aren't messing around. Multi-Platinum superstar Cole Swindell is bringing his brand of down-home, young country sound to Yakima. You may have seen Cole's recently released smash single “Never Say Never,” a duet with his friend and BBR Music Group’s rising star Lainey Wilson from his new album Stereotype. If not...check out his hit with the "wrong side of the law - break for freedom" video!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO